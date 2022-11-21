WaveDancer Releases Third Quarter 2022 Results

FAIRFAX, Va., Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WaveDancer (NASDAQ: WAVD), reported its results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022, which was characterized by an increased emphasis on professional services that generate higher gross margin for the company, as well as continued investment in the Company’s move to become a leading provider of blockchain software as it signed its first commercial customer.



WaveDancer CEO Jamie Benoit commented, “After developing a blockchain solution for a United States government supply chain, in 2022 we invested significant time and financial resources toward the development of a new and vastly improved platform suitable for deployment at scale into commercial and government environments. While sales efforts were slowed while we completed development work on our new Maverix platform, we believe that investment can pay off as we are working with our first commercial customer and are in advanced discussions with others. We remain optimistic that we have established a foundation for future growth.”

Benoit added, “In our professional services business we continued our shift toward professional services that generate higher gross margin for the company. Part of this transition is a decreased emphasis on sales of low-margin third-party software, which led to a decline in our consolidated revenue compared with the prior year period. In addition, the prior year quarter benefited from a significant amount of higher-margin overtime work as our engineers worked to meet key milestones associated with a software modernization project.”

Mr. Benoit concluded, “Our recently announced commercial agreement is an important step toward validating the potential of our Maverix platform in the marketplace. Our predecessor platform has been stress-tested in critical use cases by the US Government, providing us with an excellent technical foundation to bring a new and formidable commercial product to the market.”

Third Quarter 2022 Key Financial Items (all comparisons to prior year period unless otherwise noted)

Total revenues decreased to $2.3 million, compared with $4.3 million.

Professional fees decreased to $2.1 million down from $2.8 million.

Gross profit decreased to $0.48 million, compared with $0.98 million.

Gross margin declined to 20.9% from 22.8%; higher-margin professional fees accounted for 91.7% of revenues.

Net loss of $(4.7) million, including a goodwill impairment charge of $2.3 million, compared with net loss of $(0.1) million.

Adjusted EBITDA1 of $(1.5) million, compared with $0.1 million

Nine Months 2022 Key Financial Items (all comparisons to prior year period unless otherwise noted)

Total revenues decreased to $9.6 million, compared with $12.5 million.

Professional fees decreased to $7.0 million down from $8.6 million

Gross margin for our Tellenger business unit improved to 25.8% compared with 23.7%; higher-margin professional fees accounted for 71.3% of revenues.

Net loss of $(8.3) million, including a goodwill impairment charge of $2.3 million, compared with net income of $0.2 million

Adjusted EBITDA of $(4.6) million, compared with $0.9 million.



About WaveDancer

WaveDancer (www.wavedancer.com), headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia, is a provider of zero trust software solutions, specializing in secure blockchain supply chain management (SCM), asset tracking and security. Our technologies are deployed and being used to help organizations manage very complex supply chain challenges. Initially developed to secure a complex international supply chain for a global U.S. Government (USG) national security organization, the technology has matured to address multiple operational capabilities. Customers are using the WaveDancer platform to gain unprecedented levels of accountability, auditability, and predictability from their data, while giving insights to their partners and suppliers through a controlled, distributed ledger that is immutable and can be trusted by all parties. The sophisticated blockchain technology is now available to the entirety of the USG through GovCloud.

WAVEDANCER, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME

Unaudited

Three Months Ended

September 30,

2022 2021 Revenues Professional fees $ 2,114,012 $ 2,798,105 Software sales 192,367 1,501,820 Total revenues 2,306,379 4,299,925 Cost of revenues Cost of professional fees 1,724,040 1,832,812 Cost of software sales 100,717 1,488,238 Total cost of revenues, excluding depreciation and amortization

1,824,757

3,321,050 Gross profit 481,622 978,875 Selling, general and administrative expenses 2,926,243 1,023,897 Acquisition costs 38,617 39,245 Goodwill impairment 2,254,624 - (Loss) income from operations (4,737,862 ) (84,267 ) Other income (expense): Interest expense (20,437 ) (15,055 ) Other income (expense), net 3,188 3,795 (Loss) income before provision for income taxes (4,755,111 ) (95,527 ) Income tax benefit 54,592 - Net (loss) income $ (4,700,519 ) $ (95,527 ) Comprehensive (loss) income $ (4,700,519 ) $ (95,527 ) Basic (loss)/earnings per share $ (0.26 ) $ (0.01 ) Diluted (loss)/earnings per share $ (0.26 ) $ (0.01 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 18,382,131 12,596,126 Diluted 18,382,131 12,596,126

WAVEDANCER, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME

Unaudited

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2022 2021 Revenues Professional fees $ 7,025,396 $ 8,565,639 Software sales 2,593,877 3,885,828 Total revenues 9,619,273 12,451,467 Cost of revenues Cost of professional fees 5,401,666 5,698,407 Cost of software sales 2,430,139 3,798,607 Total cost of revenues, excluding depreciation and amortization

7,831,805

9,497,014 Gross profit 1,787,468 2,954,453 Selling, general and administrative expenses 8,880,973 2,523,340 Acquisition costs 829,478 192,530 Change in fair value of contingent consideration (930,000 ) - Goodwill Impairment 2,254,624 - (Loss) income from operations (9,247,607 ) 238,583 Other income (expense): Interest expense (59,574 ) (31,738 ) Other income (expense), net 3,977 11,600 (Loss) income before provision for income taxes (9,303,204 ) 218,445 Income tax benefit 998,936 - Net (loss) income $ (8,304,268 ) $ 218,445 Comprehensive (loss) income $ (8,304,268 ) $ 218,445 Basic (loss)/earnings per share $ (0.47 ) $ 0.02 Diluted (loss)/earnings per share $ (0.47 ) $ 0.02 Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 17,688,528 11,957,878 Diluted 17,688,528 12,584,914

WAVEDANCER, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

Unaudited

September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,521,651 $ 4,931,302 Accounts receivable 1,532,174 1,664,862 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 302,443 276,990 Total current assets 3,356,268 6,873,154 Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $1,250,711 and $201,032 6,999,289 8,048,968 Goodwill 5,330,645 7,585,269 Right-of-use operating lease asset 536,455 672,896 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation and amortization of $381,473 and $347,886 305,729 105,256 Other assets 79,305 77,100 Total assets $ 16,607,691 $ 23,362,643 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 227,560 $ 650,499 Accrued payroll and related liabilities 701,652 524,055 Commissions payable 225,096 224,250 Other accrued liabilities 680,269 204,080 Contract liabilities 37,686 186,835 Operating lease liability- current 203,342 192,128 Total current liabilities 2,075,605 1,981,847 Operating lease liability - non-current 353,486 507,120 Deferred income taxes 154,252 1,167,504 Other liabilities 1,394,467 2,265,000 Total liabilities 3,977,810 5,921,471 Stockholders' equity Common stock at $0.001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized, 20,808,654 and 18,882,313 shares issued, 19,135,603 and 17,239,697 shares outstanding, as of September 30,2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 20,809 18,882 Additional paid-in capital 35,315,514 31,789,464 Accumulated deficit (21,741,231 ) (13,436,963 ) Treasury stock, 1,673,051 and 1,642,616 shares at cost, as of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively (965,211 ) (930,211 ) Total stockholders' equity 12,629,881 17,441,172 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 16,607,691 $ 23,362,643

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In assessing the performance of our business, management utilizes a variety of financial and performance measures. The key measure is Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) plus depreciation and amortization expense, net interest expense (income), and taxes, as further adjusted to eliminate the impact of, when applicable, expenses that are unusual or non-recurring that we believe do not reflect our core operating results. and non-cash stock-based compensation. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA is meaningful to our investors to enhance their understanding of our financial performance for the current period and our ability to generate cash flows from operations that are available for taxes, capital expenditures and debt service. We understand that Adjusted EBITDA is frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties as a measure of financial performance and to compare our performance with the performance of other companies that report Adjusted EBITDA. Our calculation of Adjusted EBITDA, however, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. When assessing our operating performance, investors and others should not consider this data in isolation or as a substitute for net income (loss) calculated in accordance with GAAP. Further, the results presented by Adjusted EBITDA cannot be achieved without incurring the costs that the measure excludes. A reconciliation of net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA, the most comparable GAAP measure, is provided below.

Reconciliation of Net (loss) income to Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited) Three months ended Nine months ended (in thousands) September 30, September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net (loss) income $ (4,701 ) $ (96 ) $ (8,304 ) $ 218 Adjustments: Interest expense (income), net 17 11 56 20 Income taxes (55 ) - (999 ) - Depreciation 7 11 34 23 Amortization 350 44 1,050 88 EBITDA (4,382 ) (30 ) (8,163 ) 349 Goodwill impairment 2,255 - 2,255 - Non-cash stock-based compensation 614 81 1,456 220 Acquisition Costs 39 39 829 193 Change in FV of earnout - (930 ) - Post-employment agreement - 36 107 Adjusted EBITDA $ (1,474 ) $ 126 $ (4,553 ) $ 869





