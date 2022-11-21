Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute Celebrates Opening Of New Clinic Site in Polk County

Fort Myers, Fla., Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fort Myers, Fla., November 18, 2022 – Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC (FCS) celebrated the groundbreaking for its new clinical site location in Davenport, FL last week. The new clinic will be located at 2050 Holly Hill Fruit Rd., Davenport, FL. 33837, and will boast nearly 15,000 square feet and offer a broad range of treatments and services for patients with cancer and blood disorders, including medical oncology/hematology, infusions, radiology, an in-house laboratory and pharmacy, and care management services. This expanded site will replace the existing FCS Davenport clinic and is expected to be completed in early 2023.

“Our new Davenport clinic will accommodate ongoing growth in the Davenport community and throughout Polk County,” said FCS Chief Executive Officer Nathan H. Walcker. “Its patient-centric design will cater to the specialized needs of cancer care, providing easy access to all aspects of world-class cancer care close to home.”

FCS President and Managing Physician Michael Diaz, MD said, “With our new Davenport clinic, we will enhance patient care delivery and comfort, factors which are critically important in the care and healing process.”

FCS cares for all forms of cancer and blood disorders at nearly 100 locations throughout Florida. The comprehensive team of more than 250 physicians, 220 advanced practice providers and nearly 4,000 team members share a commitment to providing patients and their families with the care and support they need at every step of their cancer journey.

FCS Board-certified medical oncologists Syed Ahmed, MD, Swati Pathak, MD and Wasif Riaz, MD provide care to patients at the FCS Davenport location.

# # #

About Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC: (FLCancer.com)

Recognized by the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) with a national Clinical Trials Participation Award, Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS) offers patients access to more clinical trials than any private oncology practice in Florida. The majority of new cancer drugs recently approved for use in the U.S. were studied in clinical trials with Florida Cancer Specialists participation.* Trained in prestigious medical schools and research institutes, our physicians are consistently ranked nationally as Top Doctors by U.S. News & World Report.

Founded in 1984, Florida Cancer Specialists has built a national reputation for excellence that is reflected in exceptional and compassionate patient care, driven by innovative clinical research, cutting-edge technologies and advanced treatments, including targeted therapies, genomic-based treatment, and immunotherapy. Our highest values are embodied by our outstanding team of highly trained and dedicated physicians, clinicians and staff.

*Prior to approval

