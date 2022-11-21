Andy Baker Named Regional President for F&M Bank Northern Indiana Market

ARCHBOLD, Ohio, Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Farmers & Merchants State Bank announced the appointment of Andy Baker as the Regional President for its Northern Indiana market. Lars Eller, President and Chief Executive Officer stated, “Andy has a long and proven history of building markets and his incredible leadership skills will benefit F&M as we look to enhance our Northern Indiana market.”



Andy will be accountable for F&M’s Northern Indiana region from Fort Wayne, Indiana north to the Michigan border. “Being a native of Fort Wayne and Northern Indiana, my wife and I are very excited to move back to the area. F&M is a growing organization and I am eager to execute strategies to meet our business objectives in Fort Wayne and surrounding markets,” said Baker.

Andy brings over 27 years of banking experience, most recently as Executive Vice President and Market Manager for PNC. Throughout Andy’s career he has held multiple leadership roles along with being recognized for his ability to build and strengthen teams.

He has a Bachelor of Science in Finance from Indiana University and a Master of Business Administration from Case Western Reserve University.

About Farmers & Merchants State Bank:

The Farmers & Merchants State Bank is a local independent community bank that has been serving Northwest Ohio and Northeast Indiana since 1897. The Farmers & Merchants State Bank provides commercial banking, retail banking and other financial services. Our locations are in Champaign, Fulton, Defiance, Hancock, Henry, Lucas, Shelby, Williams, and Wood counties in Western Ohio. In Northeast Indiana, we have offices located in Adams, Allen, DeKalb, Jay, Steuben and Wells counties, and we have Loan Production Offices in West Bloomfield, Michigan; Muncie, Indiana; and Bryan and Oxford, Ohio.

