Avenues Recovery Center Announces Open House and Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony for Their New Facility in Covington

COVINGTON, La., Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avenues Recovery, a leading national provider of drug and alcohol addiction rehab treatment, announced today an open house and ribbon-cutting ceremony at their new Covington location. Avenues Recovery Center of Covington (ARCC) is a residential addiction treatment facility, in network with most commercial insurance plans, as well as serving the Medicaid population. The celebration marks the opening of the new 100-bed rehab facility, doubling service capacity to the already significant organization's presence in the state of Louisiana.

Buoyed by the impact the company has seen from sister facilities in Townsend and Metairie, Avenues plans to continue expanding their range of services to reach Louisiana in its entirety. Their newest outpost is another step to their ongoing commitment to the state.

"As Avenues embarks on its second expansion in Louisiana, we are excited to offer even more people access to our exceptional care," said Matt Engler, Avenues' Regional Executive Director in Louisiana.

"Our commitment to this region is unwavering and enduring, " he continued. "We won't rest until we can reach everyone who needs our help."

The event will take place on Dec. 1 at the new facility, 195 Highland Park Plaza, Covington, LA. Proceedings are set to begin at 11 a.m. and continue until 2 p.m., with the ribbon cutting scheduled for 11:30.

Event Espresso Catering will be manning a deluxe coffee and pastry bar, and the Southern's Signature Sandwiches food truck will be on hand as well. Entertainment at the event will include a live show from Steve Riley and the Mamou Playboys, as well as an indoor photo booth, guided facility tours, and a live painting display by Paula Pounds.

Additionally, a drawing will be held at the event, giving one of our attendees the opportunity to gift a 30-day full scholarship to Avenues to an eligible loved one of their choice.

"In the close to five years since we have been in Louisiana, the support we have received from the community and its leadership has been truly remarkable," said Hudi Alter, Founder and CEO of Avenues Recovery Centers. "Although much has been accomplished, we realize how much more is left to be done. We are very grateful to be taking another step in actualizing our vision for building a community with the ability to serve every Louisiana resident who needs us."

Avenues offers detoxification services, residential treatment, partial hospitalization (PHP), intensive outpatient (IOP), and outpatient (OP) programming. Avenues is in-network with virtually all major insurances, including Aetna, Humana, BCBS LA, UHC/Optum, Tricare, VA CCN, and FirstHealth. The Covington facility is committed to serving the Medicaid population as well and is in-network with Medicaid providers such as Aetna Better Health, Amerihealth, Healthy Blue, and LHCC.

Outreach Coordinators:

Courtney Brown

courtney.brown@avenuesrecovery.com

(504) 982-1023

Ronald Delaune

ronald.delaune@avenuesrecovery.com

(504) 252-6111

Press availability upon request or at the event.

Avenues Recovery Centers is a fully accredited substance abuse treatment network founded in 2016 and serving communities nationwide. They are staffed by clinical and medical professionals and are focused on creating sustained positive outcomes for the clients they serve.

###

Contact Information:

Rachel Alter

Marketing Director

rachel.alter@avenuesrecovery.com

773-562-1457



Related Images











Image 1









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment