Bitmanu Crypto Miners an Investment Opportunity

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitmanu, a technology startup run by a team of crypto experts, is now the most preferred choice

amongst individuals looking to invest in crypto mining. The company’s three ASIC miners, BM

1, BM 2, and BM Pro has made crypto mining more profitable than ever before.



Though cryptocurrency mining is now considered to be a viable earning opportunity, not all

crypto miners can fulfill this promise. The three mining rigs from Bitmanu fit the bill perfectly

because of their extraordinary hash rates. Many experts suggest that the hash rates of Bitmanu

miners have not been matched ever by any other product.





The high hash rates of Bitmanu miners allow them to process transactions and earn rewards

much faster compared to other mining rigs. It is also worth mentioning that BM 1, BM 2, and

BM Pro are extremely energy efficient, with power consumptions of 650W, 850W, and 2200W

respectively. Owing to these two key factors, many Bitmanu users have been able to recover

their entire investment within just one month.



In spite of their technical superiority and efficiency, Bitmanu miners are surprisingly easy to use.

While designing these products, the company’s motto was to create miners that can be used by

all. While most of the companies only cater to technology experts, Bitmanu delivers products

that don’t require any industry knowledge or experience. Refreshingly, many of the company’s

delighted customers are first time miners.



To find out more about Bitmanu, please visit https://bitmanu.com/



About Bitmanu: Bitmanu is a manufacturing company created, owned, and managed by a team

of investors and noted crypto industry experts dedicated to bringing the benefits of latest

technological innovations to the public. The company offers a stunning range of crypto miners

that offer superfast return on investment, and can be set up and used by all regardless of their

experience and knowledge.