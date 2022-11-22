Proactive news headlines including QMines Ltd, OzAurum Resources, Narryer Metals and Green Technology Metals

Sydney, Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

QMines Ltd (ASX:QML) has delivered a 104% increase in resource tonnage to 11.86 million tonnes at 1.22% copper equivalent at the flagship Mt Chalmers Project in Queensland with 84% in the measured and indicated categories. Click here

OzAurum Resources Ltd (ASX:OZM) welcomes high-grade gold results from diamond drill holes recently completed at the company’s flagship Mulgabbie North Project in the Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia. Click here

Narryer Metals Ltd (ASX:NYM) has hit a new record high after returning high-grade rare earth elements (REE) and scandium results in re-assays of pulp samples from previous reverse circulation (RC) drilling at the Rocky Gully Project in Western Australia. Click here

Green Technology Metals Ltd (ASX:GT1), a Canadian-focused multi-asset lithium business, has fielded further high-grade lithium assay results from its 100%-owned Root Project, 200 kilometres west of its flagship Seymour Project in Ontario, Canada. Click here

Radiopharm Theranostics Ltd (ASX:RAD) has closed the books on the retail component of its fully underwritten retail entitlement offer, raising around A$1.2 million from shareholders along the way. Click here

Valor Resources Ltd (ASX:VAL) has staked three new mineral claims covering an area of 4,397 hectares (43.97 square kilometres) adjoining its 100%-owned Surprise Creek Uranium Project in northern Saskatchewan, Canada. Click here

Krakatoa Resources Ltd (ASX:KTA) has the reverse circulation (RC) drill spinning targeting sulphide conductors at the 100%-owned Mt Clere Project in the north-western margins of Yilgarn Craton, Western Australia. Click here

ClearVue Technologies Ltd (ASX:CPV, OTCQB:CVUEF) has started testing its ClearVue PV glazing product at Singapore’s Building and Construction Authority (BCA) Skylab facility. Click here

Australian Strategic Materials Ltd (ASX:ASM) has picked up grant funding for its heavy rare earths solvent extraction circuit at the Dubbo Project in New South Wales. Click here

White Rock Minerals Ltd (ASX:WRM, OTCQX:WRMCF) has welcomed a $500,000 grant secured by JV-partner Thomson Resources for the Mt Carrington Project, under the NSW Government’s Critical Minerals and High-Tech Metals Activation Fund (CMAF). Click here

AdAlta Ltd (ASX:1AD) is eyeing the application of AD-214 - its lead program and a first-in-class antifibrotic - to kidney and eye fibrosis, areas of significant unmet need with major commercial opportunity. Click here

Creso Pharma Ltd (ASX:CPH, OTCQB:COPHF) has confirmed that it is no longer the subject of an investigation by the Australian Securities and Investment Commission (ASIC). Click here

Tietto Minerals Ltd (ASX:TIE) has shifted focus to drilling outside existing gold resources at the 3.45-million-ounce Abujar Gold Project in Côte d’Ivoire, since its last mineral resource update in April this year. Click here

Kingston Resources Ltd (ASX:KSN) can access up to half a million dollars to support feasibility-level work at its Mineral Hill mine in NSW thanks to a new government grant. Click here

ClearVue Technologies Ltd (ASX:CPV, OTCQB:CVUEF) executive chairman and founder Victor Rosenberg will retire and say goodbye to the company he has guided on March 15, 2023. Click here

Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX:PAR) CEO Marco Polizzi has stepped down from his role and will transition out by February 20, 2023. Click here

Altech Chemicals Ltd (ASX:ATC) is seeking to change its name to Altech Batteries Limited to reflect its pivot into battery storage solutions. Click here

Radiopharm Theranostics Ltd (ASX:RAD) has reached an agreement with Australia's Nuclear Science and Technology Organisation (ANSTO) for the supply of isotope non-carrier-added lutetium-177 (Lu-177) for the company’s trials in Australia. Click here

