BW Offshore: Ex dividend

Ex dividend

Reference is made to the announcement on 18 November 2022, whereby BW Offshore Limited (“BW Offshore”) announced information relating to dividend payments consisting of a cash dividend of USD 0.035 per share, and 0.0101 shares in BW Energy Limited per share in BW Offshore. Dividend payment and distribution of shares to shareholders will be on or about 30 November 2022.

The shares in BW Offshore will trade ex dividend as from today, 22 November 2022.

This information is published in accordance with the requirements of the Continuing Obligations.

IR@bwoffshore.com www.bwoffshore.com

About BW Offshore:

BW Offshore engineers innovative floating production solutions. The Company has a fleet of 10 FPSOs with potential and ambition to grow. By leveraging four decades of offshore operations and project execution, the Company creates tailored offshore energy solutions for evolving markets world-wide. BW Offshore has around 2,000 employees and is publicly listed on the Oslo stock exchange.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



