Stroke Management Market to hit USD 59 Billion by 2032, says Global Market Insights Inc.

The stroke management market value is projected to reach USD 59 billion by 2032, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights Inc.

Increasing disease load from rising geriatric population in developing economies is a key driver behind global market growth. As per medical experts, stroke-related risks keep rising with advancing age, effectively doubling every decade after 55. Weakening immunity from age also makes the elderly population more susceptible to neurovascular and cardiovascular, further elevating market outlook.

Rising cases of hemorrhagic stroke to bolster hemorrhagic segment expansion

Stroke management market from the hemorrhagic segment is estimated to record more than 5.5% CAGR through 2023 - 2032. This is credited to the increasing number of hemorrhagic stroke cases globally. Based on reliable estimates, over 15 million people across the globe live with the effects of hemorrhagic stroke. Amongst this demographic, 67% of people were under 70 years. The increasing disease burden globally will propel overall market landscape.



Rising demand for early diagnosis to impel diagnostic devices product segment share

Diagnostic devices segment accounted for the largest market share of nearly 68% in 2022, owing to rising demand for early diagnosis and the adoption of advanced medical imaging devices such as CT scans, electrocardiography, and MRI. Diagnostic devices such as MRI provide a retrospective analysis of images for fast results, which is working in favor of the segment.



Browse key industry insights spread across 280 pages with 365 market data tables & 16 figures & charts from the report, "Stroke Management Market Analysis By Type (Ischemic, Hemorrhagic, Transient Ischemic Attack), Product (Diagnostic Devices {Magnetic Resonance Imaging, Computed Tomography Scan, Electrocardiography, Carotid Ultrasound, Cerebral Angiography}, Therapeutic Devices {Stent Retriever, Surgical Clips, Embolic Coils, Flow Diverters, Aspiration Catheters}), End-use (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Diagnostic Centers), Regional Outlook, Industry Analysis Report, Growth Potential, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2023 – 2032"

Availability of advanced facilities to augment ambulatory surgical centers segment progress

Stroke management market from ambulatory surgical centers segment accounted for a business share of more than 21% in 2022, driven by the availability of advanced treatment facilities, which attracted patient preference. Ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs) are also capable of offering single-day cardiovascular surgery, further drawing in patient inclination. ASCs are also much preferred due to the associated low healthcare cost and high preference for quick recovery owing to single-day discharge.



Rising incidences of cardiac disorders to strengthen Europe stroke management market value

European market is anticipated to register over USD 17.5 billion by 2032, fueled by the rising occurrences of trauma, cardiac ailments, and obesity in the region. The growth can also be attributed to an increasing population base adopting a sedentary lifestyle.



Partnerships and collaborations to outline competitive landscape

Leading stroke management industry contenders includes names such as Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic, Penumbra, Inc., GE Healthcare, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Siemens AG, among others. The industry is witnessing numerous partnerships and collaboration initiatives in recent years.

