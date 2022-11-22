Mobile Cloud Market Projected to Reach USD 126.46 Billion at a CAGR of 21.38% by 2030 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Mobile Cloud Market Research Report, By Application, by Deployment, by Service & Forecast till 2030, the market is anticipated to acquire a valuation of approximately USD 126.46 Billion by the end of 2030. The reports further predict the market to flourish at a robust CAGR of over 21.38% during the assessment timeframe.

Mobile Cloud Market Overview:

The mobile cloud market demonstrates significant potential revenue growth in the next few years. Rising demand for cloud-based services and the proliferation of smart & connected devices would support the market growth. The innovative mobile cloud or mobile cloud computing technology enables the deliverance and execution of high-quality applications on mobile devices, regardless of their operating system and storage & computing capabilities. The technology offers high speed and flexibility for mobile users and app developers. Increasing numbers of mobile users and the rising demand for apps create a vast demand for mobile cloud capabilities.

Mobile clouds allow applications to garner better processing power & data storage capacity, run more efficiently & extend battery life, easy integration, and become more reliable & scalable. The advantages of the mobile cloud include increased speed & flexibility and easy development & sharing of mobile app resources with end-users.

Leading players in the mobile cloud market are-

Amazon Web Services (US)

Oracle, Inc. (US)

Cisco Systems, Inc. (US)

Google, Inc. (US)

IBM Corporation (US)

Microsoft Corporation (US)

Alibaba Group (China)

DELL EMC Corporation (US)

Akamai Technologies (US)

APPLE Inc. (US)

Some use cases of mobile cloud include interactive experiences in media & entertainment to share information in real-time to end users, mobile commerce & banking apps, and mobile social networking to share and access large images and videos on social media. Mobile gaming requires heavy graphics and videos, real-time updates in a multiplayer environment, and several other complex computational functions.

Mobile Cloud Market Report Scope:

Report Metric Details Mobile Cloud Market Revenue forecast in 2030 USD 126.46 Billion Mobile Cloud Market Growth Rate CAGR of 21.38% from 2020 to 2030 Base Year 2019 Study Period 2020-2030 Key Market Opportunities Healthcare app is obtaining huge traction in the cloud market. Initiation of remote diagnostics has taken place Key Market Drivers Focussing on artificial intelligence and the demand for online education is in growing demand

Industry Trends

Advances in cloud capabilities escalate the market value, bringing great user experiences and quality end-to-end services to the customer base worldwide. The demand for improved customer experiences and quality end-to-end service boosts the size of the market. Furthermore, the growing trend of video streaming accelerates the mobile cloud market share.

Additionally, developing applications for various mobile models for diverse operating systems require cross-platform expertise, which, in turn, drives R&D activities in the market. Also, the growing uptake of cloud-based technologies and advances in mobile devices boost the growth of the market. Simultaneously, the increasing availability of broadband connectivity drives the mobile cloud technology market growth.

On the other hand, significant challenges associated with mobile cloud technology, such as data security and privacy vulnerability, are projected to impede the growth of the market. Also, smartphones are often prone to malicious attacks, which pose challenges to market growth, raising data security concerns. Simultaneously, wireless technology penetration has considerably increased the chances of data loss or other cyber attacks.

Mobile Cloud Market Segments

The report is segmented into services, technologies, applications, deployments, and regions. The service segment comprises infrastructure, platforms, software, and others. The technology segment comprises virtualization, SOA, and utility computing.

The application segment comprises automotive, education, entertainment, utilities, finance, healthcare, education, and others. The deployment segment comprises hybrid, private, and public clouds. The region segment comprises the Asia-Pacific, Americas, MEA, Europe, and the Rest-of-the-World.

Mobile Cloud Market Geographical Analysis

North America heads the global mobile cloud market, witnessing the early and rapid adoption of cloud technologies. Besides, the large presence of notable technology providers and well-established development centers drives market growth. The rapid proliferation of smartphones and smart connected devices boosts the mobile cloud industry.

Substantial R&D investments by most cloud computing organizations, alongside the large technical advances and the proliferation of the internet, foster the region's mobile cloud market share. North America is expected to retain its dominating position in the global mobile cloud market throughout the assessment period.

The Asia Pacific region is an emerging market for mobile cloud, presenting significant untapped opportunities. Growing numbers of researches to investigate innovative methodologies and approaches to optimize mobile cloud resources boost the market size.

Also, growing service requirements in power sectors to boost energy efficiency and high resource utilization in the field of emerging cloud computing accelerate the region's market shares. Additionally, increasing per capita disposable income and the use of mobile phones impact the market growth positively.

Mobile Cloud Market Competitive Landscape

Fiercely competitive, the mobile cloud market appears fragmented, with various notable players forming a competitive landscape. These players increasingly focus on product development and incorporate strategic approaches, such as collaboration, mergers & acquisitions, expansion, and product launches, to gain a larger competitive share. Mobile cloud solutions & service providers make substantial investments to drive R&D activities to develop and expand required technologies.

For instance, on Jul. 03, 2022, Dialog Axiata PLC launched a mobile cloud gaming platform - ONMO (onmo.dgl.lk), partnering with OnMobile, a global mobile entertainment platform company. ONMO offers Dialog mobile customers an immersive and interactive gaming experience, blending cloud streaming, social Esports, and AI. Besides, the new platform offers a social play aspect, with short, curetted game moments, virtual rewards, and many more exciting features.

