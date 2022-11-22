Baby Diapers Market to Grow at CAGR of 4.7% through 2030: The Brainy Insights

Newark, Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Brainy Insights, the baby diapers market is growing at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2022-2030. The rising awareness among millennial parents to use diapers for baby hygiene purposes is driving the market growth. An increasing number of consumers are shifting towards diapers made with natural and chemical-free materials to avoid exposure to hard chemicals to the soft & sensitive skin of their babies.



The rising disposable income of families owing to the increasing number of working mothers is also a major factor that has driven the demand for baby care products including diapers, creams, wipes, and others. Nowadays, parents want the best products for their growing babies owing to increased awareness about the products and wide availability through both offline and online platforms.



The surging demand for eco-friendly and skin-friendly diapers among consumers and the growing awareness regarding the use of baby diapers to ensure effective hygiene is driving the demand for baby diapers in Asian countries. Moreover, due to the constantly improving economic backdrop, more consumers are encouraged to purchase high-quality baby care products, including baby diapers.

Disposable diapers held the largest market share in 2021 as most consumers prefer these owing to their higher convenience. However, disposable diapers end up in huge landfills, as a result, manufacturers are investing heavily in the research & development of biodegradable diapers, which are decomposed into the soil.



Pant-styled diapers are suitable for infants, toddlers, and children. However, parents prefer tape-styled diapers for infants as newborns sleep and breastfeed most of the time. Swim pants are gaining traction as nowadays parents send their toddlers & children for swimming lessons pretty early in their life. Swimming with babies is also a bonding exercise for both mother and father. Such trends are expected to boost the segment's growth.



Scope of the Report:



Report Metrics Details Market size available for years 2019–2030 Base year considered 2021 Forecast period 2022–2030 Market Size in 2021 $ 64.6 billion CAGR 4.7% From 2022 to 2030 Segments covered Product, Age Group, Toddler, Style, Distribution Channel, Regions Geographies covered North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America Companies covered KCWW, Procter & Gamble, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Unicharm Corporation, Kao Corporation, The Honest Company, Inc., Essity Aktiebolag, Nobel Hygiene, Fine Solutions, HAYAT, Domtar Corporation, Bambi, Hengan International Group Company Ltd.

Key Players



1. KCWW

2. Procter & Gamble

3. Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

4. Unicharm Corporation

5. Kao Corporation

6. The Honest Company, Inc.

7. Essity Aktiebolag

8. Nobel Hygiene

9. Fine Solutions

10. HAYAT

11. Domtar Corporation

12. Bambi

13. Hengan International Group Company Ltd.



Market Segmentation



• Product Insights



o Cloth Diapers

o Disposable Diapers

o Biodegradable Diapers



• Age Group Insights



o Infants (upto 12 months)

o Toddler (12- 36 month)

o Children above 3 years



• Style Insights



o Pant

o Tape



• Distribution Channel Insights



o Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

o Pharmacy & Drugstores

o Online

o Others



• Regional Insights



o North America



 US

 Canada

 Mexico



o Europe



 UK

 Germany

 Italy

 Spain

 France



o Asia Pacific



 China

 India

 South Korea

 Philippines

 Australia

 Japan



o Central & South America



 Brazil



o Middle East & Africa



 South Africa

 UAE



About the report:



The market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyzes driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, Product analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



