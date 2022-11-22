Bioreactors Market Size & Share | North America, Europe, & APAC Industry Forecasts 2028: Graphical Research

Pune, India, Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The global bioreactors market size is predicted to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period, as rising demand for therapeutics due to increasing chronic and infectious disease burden has resulted in the expansion of manufacturing capacities with the integration of high-yield equipment. The below-mentioned factors are likely to shape global market trends over the upcoming years.





Reusable bioreactors for high-volume production in European industry

Reusable bioreactors are preferred in commercial large-scale manufacturing due to their high capacity. Another significant advantage of the product is its high-volume production, which makes it suited for the development of vaccines and monoclonal antibodies. Reusable devices eliminate the volume capacity and product quality concerns that plague single-use systems. The advantages of multi-use systems, including ease of scaling up and down during the development process, will drive Europe bioreactor industry trends.

Utilizing bacterial cells for developing personalized medicine in Europe

By improving oxygen and food delivery, as well as temperature control, bacterial cells enable high-density cultivation of medicines. Many large biopharma manufacturing businesses are using microbial cells to produce a variety of items, which is expected to drive the industry forward.

The use of personalized medicine is rapidly expanding, which is boosting the need for bacterial cell bioreactors. Targeted therapy enables personalized medicine to treat a variety of illnesses, including rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, and autoimmune disorders.

Growing adoption of monoclonal antibodies for vaccine development in North America

The rising prevalence of various immune disorders and cancer in the region has resulted in increased use of monoclonal antibodies to make therapeutic products. As per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), over 83% of children between 19-35 months are receiving the vaccination for diphtheria, tetanus, and pertussis.

The mass production of crucial medicines is likely to increase the use of bioreactors in the pharma industry. In the recent past, colorectal, prostate, and lung cancer accounted for 43% of the total cancer cases diagnosed in men. Monoclonal antibodies are used by biopharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to help address the rising cancer burden.

Increasing risk of infectious diseases trigger vaccine demand

High occurrence of chronic and infectious diseases in North America, as well as rising government healthcare spending, will drive regional bioreactor market trends. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), around 15 million individuals in the U.S. seek medical treatment for parasitic and infectious diseases.

Moreover, over 4 million people visit emergency departments each year and are diagnosed with an infectious disease. With rising infectious disease incidence, the demand for adequate vaccines is expected to soar, thereby triggering market growth. It is expected that North America bioreactors market size will be more than USD 8 billion by 2028.

Presence of key market players strengthens U.S. bioreactors market forecast

Due to the increasing usage of single-use bioreactors in biopharmaceutical sector, the U.S. market is expected to witness promising growth. Rising healthcare expenditure by the government and expanding healthcare facilities will foster bioreactor deployment in the country.

Citing an example, in April 2022, Millipore Sigma, the U.S. and Canada life science business of Merck Group acquired the MAST platform, an automated aseptic bioreactor sampling system from Lonza. The platform helps customers optimize their data during bioprocessing. This acquisition will help the company to increase its business growth in the market.

Adoption of mammalian cells for pharmaceutical R&D gains traction in APAC

Asia Pacific bioreactors market size is expected to surpass USD 3.5 billion by 2028. Mammalian cells are commonly utilized in the bioprocessing of viral vaccinations, medications, and diagnostic proteins. They are also employed in scientific research.

The signals for eukaryotic protein synthesis, processing, and secretion are correctly and effectively detected by mammalian cell expression. Although producing antibodies from mammalian cells is more difficult, the key advantage is that the antibody will be as close to the native structure as possible, providing strong binding activity.

Contract manufacturing services in Asia Pacific market garner momentum

Contract manufacturing offers numerous cost benefits connected with manufacturing facilities, enhancing operating profit. Savings on the manufacturing end have several advantages; the savings may be directed to other essential sectors such as marketing and branding, which ultimately determine the ROI you'll receive from the expenditures. Several manufacturers are outsourcing manufacturing in order to boost their regional expertise and productivity. The benefits provided to enterprises with limited infrastructure and resources will further drive bioreactor usage in CMOs during the upcoming years.

