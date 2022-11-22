Growth Opportunities from Digital Retail Initiatives for New Electric Vehicles in Europe, North America, and China: Online and Agency Sales Channels will Drive Competitive Intensity

Dublin, Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities from Digital Retail Initiatives for New Electric Vehicles in Europe, North America, and China" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This research service analyzes digital retail initiatives in new electric vehicle (EV) sales, focusing on the European, North American, and Chinese new electric passenger vehicle market. It provides an overview of the digitalization influence on stakeholders in the retail value chain.
This study discusses potential digital trends and implications, examines the European, North American, and Chinese regulatory landscape, and elaborates on sales trends through various channels. In addition, it assesses customers' online journeys, digitalization impact on each retail activity, and the stance of important OEMs regarding online sales implementation.
The research service discusses growth opportunities for digital electric vehicle retailing and offers actionable insight to market participants to leverage these opportunities.
Retail value chain stakeholders must offer omnichannel purchase options due to digital advancement and consumers expecting online purchase comfort. It will boost EV retail digitalization growth in the next 7 years. Likewise, industry stakeholders should digitalize every aspect of the sales process to use this opportunity and ensure faster growth.
Key Issues Addressed
- Digital activities in direct-to-customer (D2C) new battery electric vehicle (BEV) retailing
- Impact of digitalizing new BEV retailing
- Key industry trends impacting the digitalizing D2C channel in new BEV retailing
- Digital D2C sales approach of different stakeholders and implications
- Sales forecast for BEVs by various sales channels
- Identification of top OEMs and companies to watch
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative 8T
- The Impact of Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Digitalization in New Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) Retailing
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline EngineT
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Digitalization in New BEV Retailing: Market Overview
- Research Methodology
- Questions This Study Will Answer
- Segmentation: Sales Channels/OEM Category/Regions
- Definitions
- New Format: Examples
- Competitors by Regions
- Growth Metrics
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Competitive Environment
- Market Share of Key OEMs
3. Digital New Battery Electric Vehicle Retailing Overview
- BEV Retail Ecosystem and Digital Involvement
- Digital Evolution in the Customer Purchase Journey
- Rationale To Digitalize BEV Sales Channels
- Digitalization of BEV Retail: Regional Scenario
- Potential Trends Impacting Digitalization in BEV Retailing
- Implications of Potential Trends on BEV Retailing
- Relevant Regulations and Legislations
- European New Vehicle Sales Trend
- Americas New Vehicle Sales Trend
- Chinese New Vehicle Sales Trends
- BEV OEMs Sales Channel Adoption by Region
- Key Findings/Current Outlook and Future Outlook
4. Digital Retail Technology and Approach
- Key Digital Technology in Automotive Retail: Adoption Roadmap
- Select Key Digital Technology: AI/ML - Use Case/OEM Initiative
- Select Key Digital Technology: Blockchain - Use Case/OEM Initiative
- Select Key Digital Technology: Video Streaming Platform - Use Case/OEM Initiative
- Select Key Digital Technology: Metaverse (AR and VR) - Use Case/OEM Initiative
- Key Digital BEV Retail Approach
- Digital BEV Retail Approach Applicability Across Sales Channels
5. OEM Assessment by Category
- Categorization of BEV OEMs
- Sales Channel Adoption: Status by Traditional OEM
- Sales Channel Adoption: Status by Pure Player/Diversifier
- Overview of BEV OEMs' Capabilities by Category
- Swot Analysis by BEV OEM Category
- Overview: Traditional OEMs
- Overview: Pure Play OEMs
- Overview: Diversifiers
6. Regional BEV Sales Channel Forecast/Case Studies
- Forecast Assumptions/Considerations
- Digitalization Potential by Region and Impact on BEV Retailing
- BEV Sales Forecast by Sales Channels and Best-selling Models, Europe
- BEV Sales Channel Adoption by OEMs Operating in Europe
- Notable Retail Digitalization Initiatives in Europe
- BEV Sales Forecast by Sales Channels and Best-selling Models, North America
- BEV Sales Channel Adoption by OEM, North America
- Notable Retail Digitalization Initiatives in North America
- BEV Sales Forecast by Sales Channels and Best-selling Models, China
- BEV Sales Channel Adoption by OEM, China
- Notable Retail Digitalization Initiatives in China
7. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Agency Sales Model
- Growth Opportunity 2: Elimination of Dealerships
- Growth Opportunity 3: Global Expansion
8. Next Steps
- Your Next Steps
- Why Now?
9. List of Exhibits
