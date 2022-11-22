Global Microbiome Therapeutics Market Report 2022: Increasing Focus on Human Microbiome Therapeutics Development from Academics, Researchers & Biotechnology Firms

Dublin, Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Microbiome Therapeutics Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2017-2027 Segmented By Type (FMT v/s Microbiome Drugs), By Application (C. Difficile, Crohn's Disease, Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Diabetes, Others), By Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global microbiome therapeutics market is anticipated to witness an impressive growth during the forecast period, 2023-2027. This can be ascribed to the growing prevalence of diseases like phenylketonuria, hepatic encephalopathy, C. difficile infection (CDI), among others and requirement for a precise and faster treatment. This in turn is expected to drive the growth of global microbiome therapeutics market during the forecast period.

Additionally, finding therapeutic solutions using microbiome is an emerging field and is attracting the attention of academics, researchers, and various biotechnology & pharmaceutical companies across the globe. The research, clinical trials related to microbiome therapeutics have significantly increased over the years. According to clinicaltrials.gov, there are around 188 clinical trials registered on its portal related to microbiome therapeutics. This in turn is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market growth during the forecast period.



Increasing Focus on Human Microbiome Therapeutics Development



The increased prevalence of different types of diseases, failure of current treatment options in providing accurate cure, among others have led to a shift towards alternative therapeutics such as microbiome therapeutics. Being an emerging field, microbiome therapeutics is receiving the attention of research fraternity across the globe.

As a result of this, a lot of drug discovery and development is happening. As of now there is no approved product and major products are in early stages of clinical trials, in phases I and II. However, companies are advancing their research and may be in the near future an approved microbiome therapeutic product will be available in the market. For instance, in 2021, Seres Therapeutics, Inc. announced data of SER-109, released from its Phase 3 ECOSPOR III study. The pipeline drug is under investigation as an oral therapy for recurring C. difficile infection with an anticipated launch in the first half of 2023.



Growing Funding Activities, Collaborations



The growing collaborations, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions and other strategies followed by various biotechnology & pharmaceutical companies in order to develop a potential microbiome therapeutics is expected to support the market growth in the coming years.

For instance, in March 2019, AstraZeneca Plc., collaborated with Seres Therapeutics, Inc. to determine the effect of microbiome environment in a patient undergoing immunotherapy for cancer. Similarly in 2016, AbbVie Inc. entered into a partnership with Synlogic, Inc. for the development of drug for inflammatory bowel disorders. Additionally, increasing funding by different government and non-government organizations across the globe to support research & development activities related to microbiome therapeutics is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market growth in the next few years. For instance, in 2016, the United States federal government announced USD 121 million for Microbiome Initiative, to provide and coordinate funds for microbiome research.



