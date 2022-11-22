Renewable Natural Gas Market 2023-2028 | Future Investment, Expansion Plan, Market Dynamics, Key Players | Opportunities, Challenges, Risks Factors Analysis, Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

Pune, Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renewable Natural Gas market covers a worldwide study of top players’ information including size, shares, price, revenue, sales volume, gross margin, and business distribution, etc., this information benefits the customer know about the participants well. Also, the Renewable Natural Gas market report includes all the regions and countries of the world, which shows the regional development status, with market size, volume, and value, along with price data. Besides, the report also covers segment data, including type segment, application segment, channel segment, etc. historic data period.

Global Renewable Natural Gas market size is estimated to be worth USD 8090.1 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 72130 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 44.0% during the review period.

Geographic Segmentation: -

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

The Middle East and Africa

North America is the largest market, with a share over 40%, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific with the share about 40% and 15%.

Key Companies Covered: -

Clean Energy Fuels



Archaea Energy

Montauk

VERBIO

Vanguard Renewables

J V Energen

Gasrec

Future Biogas

REN Energy

Dominion Energy

Deqingyuan

California Bioenergy

Asia Biogas

AltEnergo

Waga Energy

Ameresco

Global top 3 companies hold a share about 30%.

Segmentation by Types: -

Agricultural RNG Resource

Sewage & Wastewater RNG Resource

Landfill RNG Resource

Segmentation by Applications: -

Electricity Generation

Vehicle Fuel

Gas Grid

Others

In terms of product, Agriculture Type is the largest segment, with a share about 60%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Gas Grid, with a share over 50%.

COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine War Influence Analysis: -

The readers in the section will understand how the Renewable Natural Gas market scenario changed across the globe during the pandemic, post-pandemic, and Russia-Ukraine War. The study is done keeping in view the changes in aspects such as demand, consumption, transportation, consumer behavior, supply chain management, export and import, and production.

Detailed TOC of Global and United States Renewable Natural Gas Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Source

3 Market by Application

4 Global Renewable Natural Gas Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global Renewable Natural Gas Market Size by Region

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

7 Company Profiles

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

