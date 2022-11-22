Europe Hose and Tubing Market Report and Forecast 2022-2027: Increasing Infrastructure Development in the Region Drives Growth

Dublin, Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Hose and Tubing Market Report and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The market size for hose and tubing in Europe reached a value of more than USD 3777.29 million in 2021. The Europe hose and tubing market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.74% between 2022 and 2027, reaching a value of USD 4739.72 million by 2027.



Hose and tubing is defined as flexible cylindrical vessels which are generally made up of plastic or rubber. Hoses and tubes are used in various industries to transport liquid or gas and can be of several types as per the need from end use sectors. Hose and tubing is strong, reliable, durable, and convenient, which makes it an ideal component for cleaning.



In addition to this, hose and tubing can facilitate number of functions including putting out fire, providing gardens or parks with water, and removing dirt from unreachable areas. The increasing demand for hose and tubing in various industries in the region is driving the market.



Hose and tubing are versatile and are used across various end-use industries including healthcare, aviation, manufacturing, food and beverage, among others. The thriving food and beverage industry in the region is propelling the demand for food grade hose and tubing, to improve the food handling. The robust growth of the chemical industry in Europe is further fuelling the demand for hose and tubing.



Hose and tubing are integral components in the automotive industry. Automotive hose is used for manufacturing brake lines, fuel lines, transmission hose (TOC) lines and heaters, among others. In this regard, the strong foothold of major automotive players across well-developed economies, such as Germany and France, is propelling the Europe hose and tubing market. Over the forecast period, the growing advancements in new energy vehicles are expected to boost the demand for hose and tubing.



The rapid urbanisation and infrastructure development activities in the region are further expected to improve the market dynamics by increasing the application of hose and tubing in the transportation process of oil, water, and gas in buildings.



Furthermore, the growing research and development activities in the chemical industry are anticipated to generate a significant demand for hose and tubing, which in turn are expected to lead to a greater growth of the market.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 128 Forecast Period 2022 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $3945.38 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $4740 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.7% Regions Covered Europe

Competitive Landscape



This looks into the market shares, plant turnarounds, capacities, investments, and acquisitions and mergers, among other major developments, of the companies. Some of the major key players explored in the report are as follows:

Eaton Corporation plc

Parker-Hannifin Corporation

Continental AG

Gates Corporation

Transfer Oil SpA

TE Connectivity

Dockweiler AG

Saint-Gobain

Liquip International Pty Limited

Haberkorn sro

Others

