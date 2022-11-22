St. Paul Minnesota Osman Shrine Circus – The Long-Awaited Show is Coming to Town and Celebrating 100 Years

Saint Paul, Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saint Paul, Minnesota -

The Osman Shrine Circus has entertained Minnesota audiences young and old since 1923 and is still going strong. It's that time of year again when Osman Shrine Circus comes to town to celebrate its 100th anniversary with family and children's events.

The circus is coming to town. Each year, kids and adults in St. Paul, Minnesota, get to witness some of the most incredible circus performances in the country. Acrobats, aerialists, contortionists, clowns, horses, camels, and even dogs and cats perform amazing feats of skill. The people at the Osman Shrine Circus love to share their talents with fans and can’t wait to bring that unique brand of joy and vitality that only a circus can evoke. It's a fantastic show for the entire family and more.

There’s no denying it; kids simply love the circus. There’s an assortment of family activities at the Shrine Circus, especially for parents and their children. But there are plenty of exciting acts for adults looking for entertainment on your next night out. There’ll always be something special to love at the Osman Shrine Circus. Many fans will reminisce about the thrilling dirt bike jumpers, the incredible aerial trapeze stunts, and the unforgettable elephant performances. But it’s much more than just being enthralled by the death-defying acts or tickled by the antics of the circus clowns—audiences feel a genuine love in their performances.

It’s a testament to the long hours of practice and hard work these performers put in to bring the best show in the country to the Twin Cities. Many parents bring their kids simply for the pleasure of seeing the smiles on their faces. It is a joy shared by every person in the audience, without exception. The Osman Shrine Circus is truly an event for all ages. Most families will arrive early to catch the elephant, pony and camel rides. Many kids who are going to their very first circus show will remember these exciting activities for the rest of their lives.

For more information, visit: https://osmancircus.com

The 2023 Osman Shrine Circus is the 99th continuous circus production of the Osman Shriners. Easily recognized by the fez that adorns their heads, Osman Shriners are known for their compassion and philanthropy but also believe in fun and laughter. As part of Shriners International, which celebrated its 150th anniversary in 2022, Osman Shriners are proud to have the longest-running Shrine Circus in the entire world.

Early Bird VIP ticket packages offer a $5 discount off any ticket purchase, a free circus program and a complimentary bag of cotton candy per ticket. The St. Paul Osman Shrine Circus Early Bird VIP also includes an entry for the bike raffle for the attendees inside the circus program.

Shows run March 23rd-26th, 2023, at the Warner Coliseum located at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds. Early Bird VIP tickets will be available from November 22nd to December 31st, 2022.

The St. Paul Osman Shrine Circus is once again coming to town and celebrating its 100th Anniversary. With children’s activities that include elephant, pony & camel rides before the show, during intermission & after each show, face painting and an on-site bouncy house to boot, a day at the circus is the definition of family fun.

About the Osman Shrine Circus:

The Osman Shrine Circus has been delighting audiences in Minnesota for 100 years. The Osman Shriners are proud to have entertained and thrilled families year after year and are still going strong.

The Osman Shrine Circus is a Minnesota tradition that brings joy and excitement to thousands of families every year. Adored by kids and adults alike, the show includes acrobatics, aerialists, motorcycle stunts and a menagerie of well-trained animals, and more, who perform amazing acts and stunts that delight audience members of all ages.

St. Paul Osman Shrine Circus

Darrin Johnson, Circus Manager

651-452-5662

darrin@osmancircus.com

2750 Sibley Memorial Highway, Eagan, MN 55121, USA