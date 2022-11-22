Apex Capital Corp Moves Headquarters to Renowned City Center in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas, Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apex Capital Corp, ranked No. 1 in the Large Employer Category among the Best Companies to Work for in Fort Worth, is moving to City Center Fort Worth, considered "the trophy of downtown."

Apex, a full-service factoring fixture in Cowtown since its inception in 1995, brings a reputation for world-class client services and an award-winning company culture to the business hub that towers above Main and Commerce Streets.

The new Apex Capital address is:

301 Commerce Street, Suite 1200, Fort Worth, TX 76102

Apex, dubbed America's Favorite Factor, will be open for business in its new location beginning Nov. 22.

"We couldn't be happier or more excited about our move to the heart of the city," says Chris Bozek, President of Apex. "Apex has a long history in Fort Worth, and we are ready to start a new chapter in the city we call home. We look forward to giving our clients the same excellent service they know and love."

Apex Capital began in late November 1995 at a rented room on Cockrell Avenue in Fort Worth. Fast growth led to a full office on Merrimac Circle and later to The Western Place off Bryant Irvin Road, where Apex set up headquarters in 2005.

The move to City Center caps an incredible summer and fall for Apex Capital. In August, Apex was named the No. 1 Best Company to Work for in Fort Worth in the Large Employer Category, yet another honor for its warm and friendly office atmosphere, its "work hard, play hard" philosophy, and its world-class client service. That's the 11th year Apex has been recognized for its distinction among Fort Worth businesses.

Then in October, Apex reached a new peak when it was ranked at No. 6 in the Medium Employer Category among the 2022 Best Companies to Work for in Texas. Receiving the highest ranking in the company's 15 years of participation, Apex continues to be celebrated as one of the top-notch places to work in the entire state.

Fort Worth's focus on family and traditions will always align with Apex's core values. The move to City Center in downtown is the first of many milestones toward another illustrious quarter-century for America's Favorite Factor.

"Apex continues to enhance its company culture and take care of its employees by relocating to a Class A building that offers a higher quality of space with great onsite amenities," says Pat McDowell, Managing Director at JLL, who, with Matt Montague, represented Apex in lease negotiations with City Center. "City Center checks all of the boxes and being downtown is even better."

