AARE’s Generous Giving Program Distributes Largest Single Donation in Program’s History

SAN DIEGO, CA, Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With Giving Tuesday just around the corner, people and companies are looking to find new and creative ways to substantially support a favorite charity or nonprofit. San Diego-based Andrew Arroyo Real Estate (AARE) has met the challenge with the creation of its Generous Giving Program. To date, the program has donated more than $120,000 to regional and national nonprofits.



This highly unique program was established in 2018 and pairs company sales commissions with charities across the nation. AARE clients are involved in selecting the charity. The Generous Giving Program was established as part of AARE’s ongoing commitment to corporate social responsibility with a goal to support the people and organizations that are the building blocks of our community.

Over the last four years, the AARE Generous Giving Program has helped more than 10 area non-profit organizations.

In San Diego County, that list includes UpliftSanDiego.org, which works to house the homeless, the Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA), the Wounded Warrior Foundation and GoMobileforLife.org, a pro-life group that offers free ultrasounds to pregnant women.

In this case, AARE Realtor Barbara Marsh’s client, Richard High of Carmel Valley, selected Escondido Adventist Academy (EAA) as the recipient of the entire $21,932. The amount, which is the largest, single donation in AARE history, was generated from two recent real estate transactions in San Diego County that will support EAA students in need of financial assistance.

“It is with appreciation that I receive this donation on behalf of Escondido Adventist Academy,” says Principal Darena Shetler. “AARE’s generous gift confirms the value and commitment of our school's purpose in this community for more than 120 years...’to educate the head, the hand, and the heart’. We are thankful to partner with AARE.”

Marsh hopes this will inspire others in her community. “As an AARE Generous Giving partner, I’m honored to support EAA’s mission to enrich the educational well-being of its students. My goal is to inspire others to think creatively as to how they can give back to the charitable organizations that are meaningful to them.”

AARE Founder Andrew Arroyo says, “Despite rising interest rates and home sales slowing to a more realistic pace, we are continuously working to do more, give more, and be more generous. As a faith-based company, we often reflect on what it means to give back. Our goal is to foster a culture of caring through purposeful, tangible action by reestablishing the often-forgotten art of generosity.

AARE upholds this culture of dynamic giving through three different programs: The Generous Giving Program, its own non-profit, Eye of a Needle Foundation, and by following its own business model of Generous Capitalism®. This model is based on the biblical idea of donating or tithing at least 10 percent of gross profits to charity. Due to the ongoing success of this model, AARE donates up to 20 percent of its top-line gross profits annually to charity.”

For more information, visit www.AARE.com/Generosity . Those interested in getting involved with AARE’s Generous Giving Program can reach out to Director David Malme by email at David@aare.com or call 858-381-4200.

AARE's Barbara Marsh donates $21,932 to Aid Students in Need





About AARE

Headquartered in Escondido, CA, AARE is a nationwide real estate firm licensed in 24 states (AZ, CA, CO, CN, FL, GA, HI, ID, IL, MA, MN, MO, NC, NJ, NY, NV, OR, PA, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WA and D.C.).

AARE provides a variety of real estate services including residential, commercial, property management, syndication, financing and business opportunities. www.aare.com

About AARE’s Generous Giving Program

AARE’s Generous Giving Program is an innovative initiative that is at the heart of much of AARE’s charitable work. The Generous Giving Program was established in 2018 and is AARE’s organized support system that pairs company sales commissions with charities across the nation. Through this system, it is able to generate significant financial contributions to support eligible charities and their ongoing work. Donations come from the company’s and agents’ portion of commission, not our client’s pocket, allowing this program to benefit both clients and charities alike at no cost to them.

About Escondido Adventist Academy

EAA is a K-12 Seventh-day Adventist church-affiliated private school, established in 1903. The mission of Escondido Adventist Academy is to educate the head, the hand and the heart. We provide an academic climate with a Christian culture that produces responsible citizens to serve in their local and global communities. EAA’s faculty and staff are dedicated to providing a superior Spiritual, Academic, Social, and Athletic experience for our students.

