Esoteric Testing Market Size & Share | North America, Europe, & APAC Industry Forecasts 2028: Graphical Research

Pune, India, Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The global esoteric testing market size is predicted to witness remarkable growth during the forecast period, owing to rise in the frequency of rare and chronic illnesses such as HIV, hypertension, and diabetes, together with ongoing improvements in healthcare R&D. Listed below are among the top 6 factors driving traction across the industry.





High prevalence of cancer drive oncology test type demand in Asia Pacific

Chronic illnesses such as cancer are a major public concern in Asia Pacific. The World Health Organization (WHO) states that over 77% of deaths from chronic illnesses occur in low- and middle-income countries. Cardiovascular disease (CVD), cancer, and diabetes are some of the most prevalent noncommunicable diseases (NCDs) in APAC. As per WHO findings, over 10 million deaths in the region were reported due to cancer in 2020.

The rising occurrence of such chronic diseases has raised the demand for early disease detection using specialized diagnostic tests, including esoteric testing. Several public and private organizations have stepped in with disease awareness initiatives to alleviate this burden. The Chinese Anti-Cancer Association, for example, is a non-governmental organization that focuses on cancer prevention in China.

Rising occurrence of neurological disorders in APAC countries

The occurrence of rare neurological disorders amongst the millennial age group in Asia Pacific is growing at a worrying pace. Stroke, headache, and epilepsy are counted as some of the common neurological disorders prevailing in the Asia Pacific. Some of the leading risk factors aggravating this burden include air pollution, high blood pressure, dietary risks, high body-mass index (BMI), and high fasting plasma glucose.

Considerable advancements made toward the detection of rare neurology conditions are set to drive esoteric testing requirements. It is expected that Asia Pacific esoteric testing market size will surpass USD 16 billion by 2028.

Key public & private institutions infuse funds into immunology testing in Europe

Rare and infectious diseases are spreading at an alarming rate across Europe. As per the European Union, chlamydia infection, campylobacteriosis, salmonellosis, gonorrhea, and tuberculosis are some of the commonly reported infectious diseases in the EU and EEA. The adoption of advanced technological kits for precise disease diagnosis is positively impacting the development for suitable esoteric testing solutions in the region.

Rising awareness about early disease diagnosis will aid in Europe esoteric testing industry expansion. The EURORDIS, a non-governmental patient-driven alliance of life-threatening rare diseases, is undertaking efforts to spread knowledge regarding the ill effects of undiagnosed rare diseases.

Increasing focus on healthcare awareness to bolster France esoteric testing market

Diseases such as multiple sclerosis have been affecting many people in France. As per the European Commission, nearly 6,000 to 8,000 different rare diseases affect an estimated 30 million people in the EU. Through its research and innovation framework programs, such as the Seventh Framework Program (FP7) and Horizon 2020, the EU has made considerable advancements in the medical field. These initiatives cover all medical fields, such as immunological, neurological, metabolic, or uncommon malignancies, and help to understand the origins and features of rare illnesses.

Rising hormonal disorders propel endocrinology test use in North America

The increasing incidence of hormonal disorders due to the consumption of unhealthy food and the adoption of a sedentary lifestyle is accelerating endocrinology test uptake in North America. According to the American Thyroid Association estimates, over 12% of the U.S. population is expected to develop a thyroid condition in their lifetime.

An endocrine test can help diagnose a variety of hormonal diseases and specialties, including pituitary thyroid adrenal bone, carcinoid & neuroendocrine, and parathyroid tumors, among others. With a growing geriatric population in the region, which is prone to various endocrine dysfunction, North America esoteric testing market size is expected to be over USD 21 billion by 2028.

Developments by key industry players boost U.S. esoteric testing market growth

The adoption of cutting-edge technology, along with a well-established healthcare infrastructure, will boost demand for esoteric testing in the United States. To successfully diagnose and treat a rapidly rising patient pool, hospitals and clinics around the area are increasingly utilizing esoteric testing. The presence of major companies operating in the region that provide innovative and high-quality esoteric testing services has boosted market prospects.

In December 2021, in a deal worth more than USD 500 million, Laboratory Corporation of America acquired Personal Genomic, a major provider of cancer genome diagnostic tools. With this purchase, the business will be able to find tumor mutations in complicated cancer genomes using Personal Genome's analytics. It allowed oncology researchers, clinicians, drug manufacturers, and patients to accurately address cancer-related genomic alterations.

