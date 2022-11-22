New York, Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Customized Premixes Market Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06364869/?utm_source=GNW

, DPO International Sdn. Bhd, Farbest Brands, Nutreco NV, Jubilant Life Sciences, Hexagon Nutrition Pvt. Ltd., Barentz International B.V., and LycoRed Limited.



The global customized premixes market is expected to grow from $1.61 billion in 2021 to $1.72 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The customized premixes market is expected to grow to $2.25 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%.



The customized premixes market consists of sales of customized premixes by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to supplement the diet with a suitable and safe nutrient quantity. A customized premix refers to a set of nutrients added as per the individual nutritional requirements to fulfill one’s nutritional requirements and overcome nutrient deficiencies.



The main types of customized premixes are vitamins, minerals, amino acids, nucleotides, nutraceuticals, and other nutrients.Vitamins refer to premixes containing water-soluble vitamins like B1, B2, B3, B6, B12, and C and water-insoluble vitamins like A, D, E, and K.



The various forms are powder and liquid. These are used in beverages, dairy, cereals, bakery and confectionery, nutrition products, and dietary supplements.



North America was the largest region in the customized premixes market in 2021.Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in customized premixes market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The increasing demand for vitamin and mineral-enriched foods is expected to propel the growth of the customized premixes market going forward.Vitamin and mineral-enriched foods refer to foods that are loaded with minerals and vitamins, such as eggs, vegetables, milk, meat, and many more.



Vitamins and minerals mixture help in customized premixes based on their product requirements and to fulfill nutritional requirements and overcome nutrient deficiencies. For instance, in April 2021, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization, a Canada-based specialized agency of the United Nations, global milk production increased by 2.0% from 2019 to over 906 million tonnes in 2020, with increases in output across all geographic regions. In Asia, milk production increased to 379 million tonnes in 2020, up 2.6% annually. Therefore, the increasing demand for vitamin and mineral-enriched foods is driving the growth of the customized premixes market.



Innovative premixes are a key trend gaining popularity in the customized premixes market.Major companies operating in the customized premixes market are focused on developing innovative products to sustain their position in the customized premixes market.



For instance, in December 2020, Prinova Group LLC, a US-based food fortification and premix manufacturer launched a new dairy replacement product, that offers unique products containing a combination of protein and plant-based milk including probiotics. The emerging trend of vegan products is followed by these dairy replacement products by providing plant-based products as an alternative to animal-based products and is developed for vegan consumers.



In February 2019, Glanbia Nutritionals, a Europe-based global nutrition company, acquired Watson for an undisclosed amount.With this acquisition, Glanbia aims to improve its capacity to provide exceptional premix solutions that take into account the intricate formulation needs of today’s increasingly complicated applications.



Watson is a US-based manufacturer and supplier of high-quality custom nutrient premixes.



The countries covered in the customized premixes market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The customized premixes market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides customized premixes market statistics, including customized premixes industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a customized premixes market share, detailed customized premixes market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the customized premixes industry. This customized premixes market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

