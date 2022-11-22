Global AC Power Sources Markets, 2022-2027 - Opportunities in the Rising Focus on Developing Smart Cities & Growing Number of EV Charging Stations

Dublin, Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AC Power Sources Market by Phase Type (Single, Three), Modulation Type (PWM, Linear), Application (Aerospace, Defense & Government Services, Energy, Wireless Communication & Infrastructure, Consumer Electronics & Appliances) & Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The AC power sources market size will grow to USD 1.7 Billion by 2027 from USD 1.5 Billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 2.2%

The increase in equipment required to be tested and measured for the growing renewable energy and electric vehicle infrastructure is driving the AC power sources market.

Defence & Government services segment is expected to emerge as the second fastest segment based on application

The AC power sources market has been segmented into aerospace, defence & government services, energy, wireless communication & infrastructure, consumer electronics & appliances, and others based on application.

AC power sources are used for testing commercial applications such as multiparameter cockpit indicators and display systems, engine and aircraft condition monitoring systems, data acquisition and signal processing systems, fuel and fluid gauging mass fuel flow measurement, and engine sensors and cable harness assemblies.

Three phase: The fastest segment of the AC power sources market, by power supply phase

Based on the power supply phase, the AC power sources market has been split into Single phase and Three phases.

Since, In a three-phase AC power supply, there is an equal load distribution, hence the capacity of the power transfer is more as compared to a single phase. A three-phase power supply provides a steady stream of power at a constant rate, which makes it possible to carry more load.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest market during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market due to the increasing investments in automotive projects and the development of renewable energy sectors.

Asia is the world's largest electronic products producing and exporting region, mainly thanks to the region's low labour costs, high availability of skilled workers, preferential trading access to Europe and America, increasing foreign direct investment, and strong government support.

Competitive landscape

The AC power sources market is dominated by a few major players that have a wide regional presence. The leading players in the AC power sources market are Keysight Technologies (US), Chroma ATE (Taiwan), AMETEK (US), Pacific Power Source ( US), and Matsusada Precision (Japan).

Full List of Companies Featured

Keysight Technologies

Chroma Ate

Ametek

Pacific Power Source

Matsusada Precision

Adaptive Power Systems

Kikusui Electronics Corporation

Good Will Instrument

Regatron

AC Power Corporation

B&K Precision Corporation

Ainuo Instruments

Orbit International

Ikonix

Aplab Limited

Nh Research

Nf Corporation

Sophpower Electronics

Et System Electronic GmbH

Itech Electronic

Premium Insights

Increasing Demand for Energy-Efficient Devices in Industrial Sector to Drive Market

Asia-Pacific to be Fastest-Growing Market for AC Power Sources During Forecast Period

Consumer Electronics & Appliances Segment and China Dominated AC Power Sources Market in Asia-Pacific

Three-Phase AC Power Sources to Account for Majority of Market Share in 2027

Pwm Type to Capture Larger Market Share in 2027

Energy Segment to Hold Largest Market Share in 2027

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Demand for Renewable Energy Equipment, Avionics, and Electric Vehicles

Surging Requirement for Energy-Efficient Devices in Industrial Processes

Restraints

Reduced R&D Spending by Manufacturers of AC Power Sources

Difficulty in Understanding Complex System Interface

Opportunities

Rising Focus on Developing Smart Cities

Growing Number of EV Charging Stations Across Many Countries

Challenges

Availability of Cheaper Substitute Products

Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customers' Businesses

Revenue Shift and New Revenue Pockets for AC Power Sources Market Players

Case Study Analysis

Amp-Line Corp. Continues Offering Hubbell Power Systems with Quality AC Power Supplies

Ti Automotive Systems Uses Custom AC Power Source That Can Produce Required Frequency

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s3b5lb

