Global AC Power Sources Markets, 2022-2027 - Opportunities in the Rising Focus on Developing Smart Cities & Growing Number of EV Charging Stations

Dublin, Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AC Power Sources Market by Phase Type (Single, Three), Modulation Type (PWM, Linear), Application (Aerospace, Defense & Government Services, Energy, Wireless Communication & Infrastructure, Consumer Electronics & Appliances) & Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The AC power sources market size will grow to USD 1.7 Billion by 2027 from USD 1.5 Billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 2.2%
The increase in equipment required to be tested and measured for the growing renewable energy and electric vehicle infrastructure is driving the AC power sources market.
Defence & Government services segment is expected to emerge as the second fastest segment based on application
The AC power sources market has been segmented into aerospace, defence & government services, energy, wireless communication & infrastructure, consumer electronics & appliances, and others based on application.
AC power sources are used for testing commercial applications such as multiparameter cockpit indicators and display systems, engine and aircraft condition monitoring systems, data acquisition and signal processing systems, fuel and fluid gauging mass fuel flow measurement, and engine sensors and cable harness assemblies.
Three phase: The fastest segment of the AC power sources market, by power supply phase
Based on the power supply phase, the AC power sources market has been split into Single phase and Three phases.
Since, In a three-phase AC power supply, there is an equal load distribution, hence the capacity of the power transfer is more as compared to a single phase. A three-phase power supply provides a steady stream of power at a constant rate, which makes it possible to carry more load.
Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest market during the forecast period.
The Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market due to the increasing investments in automotive projects and the development of renewable energy sectors.
Asia is the world's largest electronic products producing and exporting region, mainly thanks to the region's low labour costs, high availability of skilled workers, preferential trading access to Europe and America, increasing foreign direct investment, and strong government support.
Competitive landscape
The AC power sources market is dominated by a few major players that have a wide regional presence. The leading players in the AC power sources market are Keysight Technologies (US), Chroma ATE (Taiwan), AMETEK (US), Pacific Power Source ( US), and Matsusada Precision (Japan).
Full List of Companies Featured
- Keysight Technologies
- Chroma Ate
- Ametek
- Pacific Power Source
- Matsusada Precision
- Adaptive Power Systems
- Kikusui Electronics Corporation
- Good Will Instrument
- Regatron
- AC Power Corporation
- B&K Precision Corporation
- Ainuo Instruments
- Orbit International
- Ikonix
- Aplab Limited
- Nh Research
- Nf Corporation
- Sophpower Electronics
- Et System Electronic GmbH
- Itech Electronic
Premium Insights
- Increasing Demand for Energy-Efficient Devices in Industrial Sector to Drive Market
- Asia-Pacific to be Fastest-Growing Market for AC Power Sources During Forecast Period
- Consumer Electronics & Appliances Segment and China Dominated AC Power Sources Market in Asia-Pacific
- Three-Phase AC Power Sources to Account for Majority of Market Share in 2027
- Pwm Type to Capture Larger Market Share in 2027
- Energy Segment to Hold Largest Market Share in 2027
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increasing Demand for Renewable Energy Equipment, Avionics, and Electric Vehicles
- Surging Requirement for Energy-Efficient Devices in Industrial Processes
Restraints
- Reduced R&D Spending by Manufacturers of AC Power Sources
- Difficulty in Understanding Complex System Interface
Opportunities
- Rising Focus on Developing Smart Cities
- Growing Number of EV Charging Stations Across Many Countries
Challenges
- Availability of Cheaper Substitute Products
Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customers' Businesses
- Revenue Shift and New Revenue Pockets for AC Power Sources Market Players
Case Study Analysis
- Amp-Line Corp. Continues Offering Hubbell Power Systems with Quality AC Power Supplies
- Ti Automotive Systems Uses Custom AC Power Source That Can Produce Required Frequency
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s3b5lb
Attachment