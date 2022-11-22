Finland Data Center Markets, 2017-2020 & 2021-2027: Rising Investments from International and Local Companies - AWS is Expected to Launch New Data Centers in 2022 & 2023

Dublin, Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Finland Data Center Market Outlook: Market Forecast By Types, By Verticals, By Regions And Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Finland Data Center Market revenue size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 30.1% during 2021-2027

The report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the on-going Finland Data Center Market trends, opportunities, high growth areas, market drivers, and market share by companies, which would help stakeholders to devise and align market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.

Finland Data Center Market Synopsis

Finland data center market experienced a significant growth in the year 2020 on account of the COVID-19 pandemic outburst, which resulted in increased access to internet-related services assisted by countrywide lockdowns and limitations. During the pandemic, IoT-enabled devices were widely used for monitoring and surveillance, particularly in the healthcare sector. Government agencies have also aided in the expansion of cloud-based services throughout the country.

Further, the allocation of 400 million Euros to strengthen the digital sector by Finnish government in 2018 accounted for the growth of data centers during the previous time period. In 2020, due to pandemic, tele-healthcare, e-learning, e-commerce, etc. sectors grew exponentially which subsequently, boosted the Finland Data Center Market Share.

Finland data center market is likely to experience a rapid growth in the forecast period on the account of increased usage of IoT, big data analytics, artificial intelligence and rapid investment combined with deployment of 5G technology by enterprises across the nation.

Further, cloud services are being embraced by businesses in a variety of industries, including banking, financial services, insurance, IT & telecommunications, energy & utilities, media & entertainment, and manufacturing, which is boosting the Finland Data Center Market Growth. Adoption of these technologies would lead to increase in data volume and network bandwidth requirements, thereby resulting in growing demand for Data Center Market in Finland during the forecast period.

Market by Types Analysis

By types, Cloud data center dominated the Finland data center market for the 2020 in recent years and the same trend is expected to continue in the future as per the Finland Data Center Market Forecast on account of ease in data access as businesses have complete flexibility and freedom in handling the data.

Furthermore, rising investment from international and local companies is driving the growth of cloud data center. For instance, Amazon's cloud service unit, Amazon Web Service is expected to launch new data center in 2022 & 2023 in Finland.

Market by Region Analysis

By regions, Southern region garnered the majority revenue share for the year 2020 as more than 70% of data centers are present in the city i.e Helsinki, which offers submarine cable connectivity. Submarine cable connectivity is a key advantage in the case of Helsinki as it connects Finland to Germany, Central Europe, and Western Europe, making it as a preferable location for data centers.

