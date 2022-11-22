2022 Worldwide Polyurea Grease Industry Outlook & Forecast Report - Higher Use of Automation Across Industries is Driving Growth

Dublin, Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Polyurea Grease Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global polyurea grease market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.71% during 2022-2027.



Polyurea being organic in nature, is gaining importance due to several advantages over lithium grease. The polyurea grease market has a bright scope for standardization of manufacturing procedures, making it cost-effective. It also makes it an alternative to lithium complex grease, as polyurea is made from organic components and is more environmentally friendly than other metallic greases.



Polyurea grease is manufactured using base oil, polyurea soaps, and additives. It is prepared using diamines, monoamines, diisocyanates, and monoisocyanates and is widely used for lubrication, increasing mechanical systems' efficiency. One of the main advantages of the polyurea greases market is that it can withstand high temperature, has excellent load-bearing properties, and help to protect equipment from corrosion and wear.

The market is gaining importance as it is used as an alternative to conventional soap-based grease due to its beneficial physical and chemical properties for specific applications. The global polyurea grease market is witnessing unprecedented changes as customers are demanding high-performance lubricants that can enhance the efficiency of their manufacturing machinery and other equipment.



Industry Opportunities and Trends

Rising Demand For High-Efficiency Greases

Polyurea is the thickeners that are the reaction product of di-isocyanate combined with mono and/or diamines. These products have inherent oxidation stability, thermal stability, excellent water resistance, and low oil bleed characteristics.



Polyurea grease exhibits extreme temperature performance, intrinsic antioxidative properties, good water resistance, suitable mechanical stability, and can exhibit either high-shear stability or thixotropic behaviors. These properties have made polyurea grease a better option for filled-for-life applications.

High Growth in EV Market

The increase in EV adoption would influence the polyurea grease market as the automotive industry is one of the main end-users of polyurea grease. The efficiency and presence of electrical current and electromagnetic fields from electric modules, sensors, and circuits should be considered while manufacturing polyurea grease for EVs. Manufacturers should also consider thermal transfers, seals, and material compatibility.



Electric vehicles (EVs) run on electric motors, but transmission assembly is required to transmit the power from motor to wheel. Electric vehicle transmission assembly comprises a single or multi-gearbox axle rod to transmit power. All these parts need to be lubricated to work efficiently. Polyurea grease is also used in EVs to lubricate door locks, hinges, bearings, and other small joints, which boosts the polyurea grease market growth in the EV category.



Industry Restraints

Compatibility Issues of Greases

Greases are compatible with each other if the specific specification of both greases is similar. The dropping point temperature is the essential factor that should be considered while checking grease compatibility. Conventional polyurea greases had a lot of issues with compatibility with other greases except for calcium complex and sheer stable polyurea. Polyurea thickeners are usually compatible with lithium and complex lithium thickeners.

Competitive Analysis

The global polyurea grease market is characterized by the presence of diverse international & regional vendors; as international players increase their footprint in the industry, regional vendors will find it increasingly difficult to compete with them.

However, some global players such as Shell PLC (UK), ExxonMobil Corporation (US), Chevron Corporation (US), Total Energies (France), Castrol (UK), and many more have developed a complete product portfolio for the industry. The competition is expected to be based on prices & terms of features such as quality, quantity, durability & ability to sustain the load.



In addition, demand for electric and hybrid vehicles is increasing rapidly. It has increased the demand for lubricants compatible with electric and hybrid vehicles, which is expected to boost the global market. As a result, many lubricant manufacturers have formed partnerships with electric and hybrid vehicle



Key Vendors

Castrol

Chevron Corporation

ExxonMobil Corporation

Shell PLC

TotalEnergies

Other Prominent Vendors

Axel Christiernsson

Bechem

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited

Canoil Canada ltd

Eneos Corporation

ENI

FUCHS

HP Lubricant

Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd.

Kluber Lubrication

Lukoil

MOSIL Lubricants

Nemco lubricants

Petro Canada Lubricants Inc

Petronas Lubricants International

Philips 66

Schaeffer Manufacturing Co.

Sinopec Corporation

SKF

Vinayak Oil

Key Questions Answered:

1. What is the revenue from the global Polyurea Grease Market?

2. What is the projected global Polyurea Grease Market share by 2027?

3. What is the growth rate of the Polyurea Grease Market?

4. Which region dominates the global polyurea grease market?

5. What are the key driving factors in the polyurea grease Market?



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/icv29p