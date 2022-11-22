React Gaming subsidiary Parabellum Esports partners with XP League

English French

MONTRÉAL, Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- React Gaming Group Inc. (“React Gaming” or the “Corporation”) (TSXV: RGG, OTCQB: ITMZF) is pleased to announce that its subsidiary Parabellum Esports (“Parabellum”) has partnered with XP League, the first and largest esports franchise in North America. Through this partnership, select XP League teams will be able to play under the Parabellum name and wear a co-branded jersey, helping to cement XP League as the premier youth esports organization aligned with professional esports. To support this initiative, the partnership will include a spring bootcamp academy program to be co-branded and developed by XP League and Parabellum, as well as workshops and training with the Parabellum coaches.

The partnership will also be a launching pad for the Parabellum Academy, which will work directly with players, creators and enthusiasts who want to enter the esports space. Parabellum Academy is currently working on developing online courses, mentorship programs and academy teams, in line with its professional competitive teams in Rainbow Six, Rocket League and CSGO. Parabellum Academy’s launch is planned for Q1 2023.



“We are very excited to be a part of XP League,” said Chris Lamarucciola, Co-Founder and CEO of Parabellum. “Working on the development space in the esports industry has been one of our goals since the inception of Parabellum. This is not just a step, it is a leap forward for our company to work with our future fans, players and managers. We can't wait to get started, and we are looking forward to seeing these young stars grow.”



“Our strategy with Parabellum Esports is to build our own professional team ecosystem from the ground up, with recruitment, training and development of competitive professional teams in various leagues that will also complement our current rosters and allow us to expand our activities,” said Leigh Hughes, CEO of React Gaming. “This will also serve the purpose of enhancing Parabellum’s brand recognition and increasing sponsorship and prize money opportunities, with the goal of monetizing this growing asset with minimal investment of capital.”



About XP League

XP League is the first-to-market youth esports league franchise that bridges the gap between conventional youth athletics and competitive esports. XP League provides an innovative program that fosters social skills and sportsmanship through a positive, certified coach-led structure. Launched in September 2020, XP League has quickly grown to become the first and largest esports franchise concept in the U.S. and Canada.



About Parabellum Esports

Founded in 2020, Parabellum is a Canadian Professional Esports Organization that operates professional teams in the North American League of the Rainbow Six Siege, Rocket League RLCS SAM and CSGO Feminino Brazil. We also have a full content team with content creators and streamers from all over North America. Parabellum also runs Northern Shield Academy, which gives amateur players coaching, mentorships and paths to move their esports career forward. For more information, come check us out at parabellumesports.com.



About React Gaming Group

React Gaming Group (TSXV: RGG) (OTCQB: ITMZF) is a publicly traded holding company that stands at the forefront of the esports and iGaming industry. By investing in innovative technologies that enhance tournaments, teams, and wagering, we provide our users with gaming platforms that produce non-stop action, exciting outcomes, and unparalleled enjoyment. Through the use of intelligent data, we also connect our sponsors to robust communities within the rapidly evolving industry, ensuring maximum engagement and substantial reward. For more information, please visit us at reactgaming.ca and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.



Forward-looking statements

CONTACT INFORMATION

REACT GAMING GROUP INC.

