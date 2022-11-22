New York, Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Food And Beverage Industry Pumps Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06364855/?utm_source=GNW

, JBT Corporation, Pumpenfabrik Wangen GmbH and Ksb Se & Co. KGaA.



The global food and beverage industry pumps market is expected to grow from $8.72 billion in 2021 to $9.28 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The food and beverage industry pumps market is expected to grow to $11.97 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%.



The food and beverage industry pumps market consists of sales of food and beverage industry pumps by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to transfer, mix and semi-fluid and dose fluid substances in processing and production applications.Industrial pumps are necessary while handling liquids with high viscosities during food products such as soups, creams, syrups, yogurt, flavors, chocolates, and pastes.



Pumps for food processing are manufactured from food-grade materials and have smooth surfaces to prevent contamination from food and bacteria buildup.



The main types of food and beverage industry pumps are pumps, agitators, mixers, and compressors.Agitator pumps are the pumps that are used for handling heavy sludges and similar applications.



The different types of flow include pumps less than 10 liters per second, 10-100 liters per second, and more than 100 liters per second.The degree of engineering includes engineered, configured, and standard degrees with a pressure that includes below 15 bars, 15-30 bars, and above 30 bars.



These are used in alcoholic beverages, non-alcoholic beverages, dairy and chocolate products, fruits and vegetables, sugar, starch, and sweeteners, bakery and confectionery, and meat and poultry .



Western Europe was the largest region in the food and beverage industry pumps market in 2021.Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the food and beverage industry pumps market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



Increasing demand for meat and poultry is expected to propel the growth of the food and beverage industry pumps market going forward.A meat product contains flesh from animals such as cattle, buffalo, goats, sheep, pigs, and fowl and is designed for human consumption, whereas poultry refers to avian species that can be grown for meat, eggs, and feathers.



Food and beverage industry pumps help meat and poultry to support in different stages of the production process such as transporting meat for final consumption to the processing of by-products, including skin, intestines, feathers, heads, blood, and other parts that may require maceration and waste extraction.For instance, according to Food and Agriculture Organization, a Canada-based specialized agency of the United Nations, global meat production is projected to expand by 44 Mt by 2030, reaching 373 Mt based on higher profitability.



Further, poultry meat is expected to share 41% of all the protein from meat sources in 2030. Therefore, increasing demand for meat and poultry products is driving the growth of the food and beverage industry pumps market.



Product innovations are a key trend gaining popularity in the foods and beverages industry pumps market.Major companies operating in the food and beverages industry pump to strengthen their position in the market.



For instance, in June 2021, Alfa Laval, a Sweden-based manufacturer of food and beverages industry pumps products launched Alfa Laval DuraCirc, which is the first circumferential piston pump that offers improved efficiency, reliable operation, and hygienic access in processes involved in the food and beverage industry.



In April 2022, Atlas Copco, a Sweden-based provider of sustainable productivity solutions, acquired Pumpenfabrik Wangen GmbH for an undisclosed sum.The acquired company is expected to be integrated into Atlas Copco’s Power Technique Business Area’s Power and Flow division.



Pumpenfabrik Wangen GmbH is a Germany-based provider of process-flow equipment for industrial operations, such as cavity pumps and twin-german-based screw pumps.



The countries covered in the food and beverage industry pumps market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.



The food and beverages industry pumps market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides food and beverages industry pumps market statistics, including food and beverages industry pumps industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a food and beverages industry pumps market share, detailed food and beverages industry pump market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the food and beverages industry pumps industry. This food and beverages industry pumps market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

