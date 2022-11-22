Outlook on the Marine Lubricants Global Market to 2027 - Players Include Chevron, Castrol, Exxon Mobil, Shell and TotalEnergies

Dublin, Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Marine Lubricants Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The marine lubricants market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.19% during 2022-2027.



The global marine lubricant market is expected to witness shipments of 2,197 kilotons by 2027. Globally, the demand and adoption of high-performance marine lubricants are high due to the rising concerns about reducing carbon footprints, sustainability aspects, and the introduction of the 2013 VGP regulation and IMO 2020 regulation.

This has led to the use of environmentally acceptable lubricants (EALs) based on PAOs that enable marine operators to comply with the regulation while reducing the carbon footprint in the shipping industry. This existing and upcoming demand can be broadly classified into base oil type, application segments, and end-user segments.

Marine lubricants are the special class of lubricants that are used to lubricate shipping equipment (such as air compressors, ship engines, piston rings, roller bearings, compressor blades, enclosed gear, and gas turbine systems, among others); that improve the overall efficiency of the engine and equipment operating in coastal areas.

It plays a fundamental part in protecting the machines from rust, corrosion, moisture, oxidation, and breakdown, thus enabling the machine to operate under harsh conditions. Factors such as the demand for higher-performance marine lubricants and the transition from conventional feedstock to modern feedstock (such as base oil and additives) to produce high-quality base stock have contributed to the global marine lubricants market.

The marine lubricant industry has significantly changed due to customers' evolving needs and preferences. Two foremost factors, such as the demand for higher-performance marine lubricants and the transition from conventional feedstock to modern feedstock (such as base oil and additives) to produce high-quality base stock, have contributed to the changing market landscape in the marine lubricant industry.

The established markets of Europe and APAC are expected to witness high demand for high-performance marine lubricant products during the forecast period due to the increasing adoption of 40 BN cylinder oil in marine equipment and the high marine trade. Thus, this offers vendors many opportunities during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The global marine lubricant market is moderately fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation is expected to accelerate during the forecast period.

There are a significant number of global and domestic vendors across the geographies. Important global marine lubricant market players include TotalEnergies (France), Shell (Netherland), Exxon Mobil Corporation (US), Chevron Corporation (US), Fuchs (Germany), and Liqui Moly (Germany), among others.

The high entry barriers characterize the market due to the mandate policies and standards for improving the overall energy demand and consumption of marine equipment. The market is expected to witness significant changes in raw materials, technology, and ingredient content in marine lubricant products.



Key Vendors

Chevron Corporation

Castrol

ExxonMobil Corporation

Shell

TotalEnergies

Other Prominent Vendors

Addinol

Cortec Corporation

FUCHS

Kluber Lubrication

Lubriplate Lubricants Company

Liqui Moly

Motul

Metalube

Pentagonlubricants

Penrite Oil

Panolin AG

Repsol

Sinopec

Vickers Oil

Valvoline Inc.

Vinayak Oil

Recent Developments:

In September 2019, Chevron Corporation launched high-performance gear oils for marine clutched gear systems that protect against extreme pressure, load, and shock.

In June 2021, Chevron Corporation formed a joint venture with Akwa Group to expand further across African ports in Niger, Gabon, Senegal, Benin, Tunisia, and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

In June 2022, Shell and CMA CGM Group entered an agreement in which Shell is expected to supply LNG to CMA CGM Group as marine fuel from the later half of 2023. This strategic agreement would enable the firm to achieve the goal of decarbonization.

In January 2021, Shell signed an agreement with Carnival Corporation, a cruise line operator, to supply high-performance marine lubricants for its cruise ship.

Key Questions Answered:

1. How big is the global marine lubricants market?

2. What is the projected market size of the global Marine Lubricants Market by 2027?

3. What is the growth rate of the Marine Lubricants Market?

4. Which region dominates the global marine lubricants market?

5. What are the key driving factors in the Marine Lubricants Market?

6. Who are the key players in the global Marine Lubricants Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.1.1 Inclusions

4.1.2 Exclusions

4.1.3 Market Estimation Caveats

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of the Study

4.3.1 Market Segmentation by Geography



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation



6 Premium Insights

6.1 Market Overview

6.2 Market Dynamics: Key Trends, Drivers, and Restraints

6.2.1 Market Trends & Opportunities

6.2.2 Market Drivers

6.2.3 Market Restraint

6.3 Segment Analysis

6.3.1 Insights by Base Oil

6.3.2 Insights by Application

6.3.3 Insights by End-Use

6.3.4 Geographical Analysis

6.3.5 Competitive Landscape



7 Market at a Glance

8 Introduction

8.1 Overview

8.1.1 Covid-19 Impact

8.2 Criteria to Select Marine Lubricants

8.2.1 Oil Viscosity

8.2.2 Oxidation Resistance

8.2.3 Flash Point

8.2.4 Thermal Stability

8.2.5 Detergency

8.2.6 Load Carrying Capacity

8.2.7 Alkalinity

8.3 Value Chain Analysis

8.3.1 Raw Material Suppliers

8.3.2 Manufacturer

8.3.3 Retailer/ Distributor

8.3.4 End-Users

8.4 Regulations & Standards

8.4.1 Vessel Grant Permit

8.4.2 Eu Ecolabel

8.4.3 Nordic Swan

8.5 Patents - Marine Lubricants



9 Market Opportunities & Trends

9.1 Increasing Demand for Imo-Compliant Marine Fuel

9.2 Bio-Based Marine Lubricants Gaining Momentum



10 Market Growth Enablers

10.1 Increasing Use of Methanol as Marine Fuel

10.2 Steady Shift from Group I Base Stock to Premium Base Stock

10.3 Increasing Concerns About Sustainability in the Shipping Industry

11 Market Restraints

11.1 Increasing Raw Material Prices

11.2 Frequent Changes in Fuel Oil Specifications



12 Market Landscape

12.1 Market Overview

12.2 Market Size & Forecast

12.2.1 by Value

12.2.2 by Volume

12.3 Marine Industry: Outlook

12.3.1 Current and Future Trends

12.3.2 Recent Orders for the Construction of Marine Vessels

12.4 Five Forces Analysis

12.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

12.4.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

12.4.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

12.4.4 Threat of Substitutes

12.4.5 Competitive Rivalry



13 Base Oil

13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

13.1.1 by Value

13.1.2 by Volume

13.2 Market Overview

13.3 Mineral Base Oil

13.3.1 Market Overview

13.3.2 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

13.3.3 Market by Geography (Value & Volume)

13.4 Synthetic Base Oil

13.4.1 Market Overview

13.4.2 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

13.4.3 Market by Geography (Value & Volume)

13.5 Bio-Based Oil

13.5.1 Market Overview

13.5.2 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

13.5.3 Market by Geography (Value & Volume)



14 Application

14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

14.1.1 by Value

14.1.2 by Volume

14.2 Market Overview

14.3 Engine System

14.3.1 Market Overview

14.3.2 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

14.3.3 Market by Geography (Value & Volume)

14.4 Gear System

14.4.1 Market Overview

14.4.2 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

14.4.3 Market by Geography (Value & Volume)

14.5 Motor & Auxiliaries

14.5.1 Market Overview

14.5.2 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

14.5.3 Market by Geography (Value & Volume)

14.6 Hydraulic System

14.6.1 Market Overview

14.6.2 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

14.6.3 Market by Geography (Value & Volume)

14.7 Air Compressor

14.7.1 Market Overview

14.7.2 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

14.7.3 Market by Geography (Value & Volume)

14.8 Others

14.8.1 Market Overview

14.8.2 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

14.8.3 Market by Geography (Value & Volume)



15 End-Use

15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

15.1.1 by Value

15.1.2 by Volume

15.2 Market Overview

15.3 Bulk Carriers

15.3.1 Market Overview

15.3.2 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

15.3.3 Market by Geography

15.4 Tankers

15.4.1 Market Overview

15.4.2 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

15.4.3 Market by Geography

15.5 Container Ships

15.5.1 Market Overview

15.5.2 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

15.5.3 Market by Geography

15.6 General Cargo Ships

15.6.1 Market Overview

15.6.2 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

15.6.3 Market by Geography

15.7 Others

15.7.1 Market Overview

15.7.2 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

15.7.3 Market by Geography



16 Geography

16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

16.1.1 by Value

16.1.2 by Volume

16.2 Geographic Overview



17 North America



18 Latin America



19 Middle East & Africa



20 APAC



21 Europe



22 Competitive Landscape

22.1 Competition Overview

22.2 Recent Developments



23 Key Company Profiles

23.1 Chevron Corporation

23.1.1 Company Overview

23.1.2 Financial Overview

23.1.3 Chevron Corporation in the Marine Lubricants Market

23.1.4 Product Offerings

23.1.5 Recent Developments

23.1.6 Key Strategies

23.1.7 Key Strengths

23.1.8 Key Opportunities

23.2 Castrol

23.2.1 Company Overview

23.2.2 Financial Overview

23.2.3 Castrol in the Marine Lubricants Market

23.2.4 Product Offerings

23.2.5 Key Strategies

23.2.6 Key Strengths

23.2.7 Key Opportunities

23.3 Exxon Mobil Corporation

23.3.1 Company Overview

23.3.2 Financial Overview

23.3.3 Exxon Mobil Corporation in the Marine Lubricants Market

23.3.4 Product Offerings

23.3.5 Key Strategies

23.3.6 Key Strengths

23.3.7 Key Opportunities

23.4 Shell

23.4.1 Company Overview

23.4.2 Financial Overview

23.4.3 Shell in the Marine Lubricants Market

23.4.4 Product Offerings

23.4.5 Recent Developments

23.4.6 Key Strategies

23.4.7 Key Strengths

23.4.8 Key Opportunities

23.5 Totalenergies

23.5.1 Company Overview

23.5.2 Financial Overview

23.5.3 Totalenergies in the Marine Lubricants Market

23.5.4 Product Offerings

23.5.5 Recent Developments

23.5.6 Key Strategies

23.5.7 Key Strengths

23.5.8 Key Opportunities



24 Other Prominent Vendors

24.1 Addinol

24.1.1 Company Overview

24.1.2 Product Offerings

24.2 Cortec Corporation

24.2.1 Company Overview

24.2.2 Product Offerings

24.3 Fuchs

24.3.1 Company Overview

24.3.2 Business & Financial Overview

24.3.3 Product Offerings

24.4 Kluber Lubrication

24.4.1 Company Overview

24.4.2 Financial Overview

24.4.3 Product Offerings

24.5 Lubriplate Lubricants Company

24.5.1 Company Overview

24.5.2 Product Offerings

24.6 Liqui Moly

24.6.1 Company Overview

24.6.2 Product Offerings

24.7 Motul

24.7.1 Company Overview

24.7.2 Product Offerings

24.8 Metalube

24.8.1 Company Overview

24.8.2 Product Offerings

24.9 Pentagonlubricants

24.9.1 Company Overview

24.9.2 Product Offerings

24.10 Penrite Oil

24.10.1 Company Overview

24.10.2 Product Offerings

24.11 Panolin AG

24.11.1 Company Overview

24.11.2 Product Offerings

24.12 Repsol

24.12.1 Company Overview

24.12.2 Business & Financial Overview

24.12.3 Product Offerings

24.13 Sinopec

24.13.1 Company Overview

24.13.2 Business & Financial Overview

24.13.3 Product Offerings

24.14 Vickers Oil

24.14.1 Company Overview

24.14.2 Product Offerings

24.15 Valvoline

24.15.1 Company Overview

24.15.2 Business & Financial Overview

24.15.3 Product Offerings

24.16 Vinayak Oil

24.16.1 Company Overview

24.16.2 Product Offerings



25 Report Summary



26 Quantitative Summary



27 Geography



28 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/554fsw