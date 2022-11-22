WINKEL MEDIA SELECTS MARKETMEDIOS TO SELL ADVERTISING ON ITS IN-STORE RETAIL NETWORK IN COLOMBIA, SOUTH AMERICA

Philadelphia, PA, Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Winkel Media Network, an in-store media technology company that is a joint venture of VSBLTY, its Latin American partner Retailigent Media and Anheuser-Busch InBev, announced the signing of Marketmedios Comunicaciones to sell advertising on its network in Colombia, South America. VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (OTCQB: VSBGF) (CSE: VSBY) (Frankfurt 5VS) (“VSBLTY”) is a leading software provider of security and retail analytics technology not only in South America, but worldwide.

Founded over 20 years ago, Marketmedios is one of the two largest OOH companies in Colombia with more than 5000 media outlets. The firm sells media in different formats including shopping malls, public transportation, airports, radio, parks, bus terminals, amusement parks, concert venues, double-decker buses, indoor soccer fields, and utility bills. With more than 800 advertisers a year, Marketmedios has digital screens on billboards, in shopping malls, on public transportation, at concert venues and amusement parks throughout Colombia.

Winkel Media developed the first retail DOOH network in Latin America. Winkel has the most advanced facial detection technology on the market, integrating machine learning through cameras and digital displays to identify demographics of customers visiting the store, including age and gender, and how long they view advertising. The firm also generates data dashboard reports with custom KPI’s that deliver unique insights to strengthen the commercial strategy of brands.

Commenting on the new alliance, VSBLTY Co-founder & CEO Jay Hutton said, “Marketmedios is a dominant advertising force and they have already closed a contract with one of the leading telecommunications companies in Colombia. They will quickly power Winkel’s ability to scale, and is a major step forward in attracting more national and international brands to the Winkel Media network in Columbia. These types of strategic engagements also enable us to take another significant step as we seek to realize the full capabilities of computer vision and analytics.”

Diego Sanchez, Winkel Chief Commercial Officer, added, “This important alliance will not only provide additional and ongoing revenue to Winkel, but equally as important further strengthens Marketmedios’ position as an advertising marketing innovator because our Store as a Medium model enables higher customer engagement that enables consumer brands to inform and motivate shoppers right at point of sale, which has proven to increase sales 25-35%. We are also indebted to local partner, EyeSense, who helped create the Winkel-Marketmedios alliance.”

VSBLTY technology provides enhanced customer engagement and audience measurement using machine learning and computer vision. Its industry leading VisionCaptor™ and DataCaptor™ software combine motion graphics and interactive brand messaging with cutting-edge computer vision measurement and insights. VSBLTY’s AI driven software Vector™ provides enhanced facial recognition that is crucial to strengthening today's security requirements when recognizing weapons or suspicious persons in a crowd.

About VSBLTY (http://vsblty.net/)

Headquartered in Philadelphia, VSBLTY (OTCQB: VSBGF) (CSE: VSBY) (Frankfurt: 5VS) (OTC: VSBGF) (“VSBLTY”) is the world leader in Proactive Digital Display™, which transforms retail and public spaces as well as place-based media networks with SaaS-based audience measurement and security software that uses artificial intelligence and machine learning. Its proprietary technology effectively integrates with other digital retail solutions, including QR codes and mobile applications. The firm is also recognized for its leadership role in the growing Store as a Medium movement that enables brands to reach customers when and where buying decisions are being made while producing a new revenue stream for retailers.