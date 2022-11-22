Autoinjectors Market Size to Hit Around USD 247.3 BN by 2030

Ottawa, Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Precedence Research, Announced Report on “Autoinjectors Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Regional Outlook, and Forecast 2022-2030”.



Autoinjectors are syringe with a spring-loaded needle which is pre-filled with medication dosage. When injected into the body with a sliding motion, the device activates and administers a calculated dosage of a medicine. Autoinjectors are used for self-administration of epinephrine (to prevent anaphylaxis), migraine sufferers (for quick pain relief), and medical and emergency treatments. Autoinjectors have a number of advantages, including reducing needle-related anxiety condition, reducing the chance of needle-stuck incidents, maintaining dose quality consistency, and assisting with increased effectiveness.

Regional Snapshot

North America is the largest segment for autoinjectors market in terms of region. The U.S. is dominating the autoinjectors market in the North America region. Autoinjectors are becoming more popular in North America as the prevalence of target diseases rises. Furthermore, the rise in healthcare spending is driving the autoinjectors market in North America. Other factors driving the growth of autoinjectors market in this region include quick approvals of pharmaceuticals and medicines and favorable government laws.

Asia-Pacific region is the fastest growing region in the autoinjectors market. Increase in incidences of anaphylaxis, rheumatoid arthritis, and other ailments like anemia and migraine, as well as future technical developments by firms in this region are anticipated to offer immense opportunities for the market growth.

Key Takeaways:

North America region has held revenue share of around 41.6% in 2021.

The Asia-Pacific market is poised to grow at a CAGR of 18.9% between 2022 to 2030.

By end user, the home care segment has accounted revenue share of around 53% in 2021 and it is expanding at a CAGR of 18.5%.

The disposable autoinjectors segment is expanding at a CAGR of 18.7% between 2022 to 2030.

The anaphylaxis segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.5% between 2022 to 2030.





Report Highlights

On the basis of therapy , rheumatoid arthritis segment holds the largest market share in the global autoinjectors market. The rising incidence of rheumatoid arthritis across the globe has contributed in bolstering the growth of the market in terms of value sales.

, rheumatoid arthritis segment holds the largest market share in the global autoinjectors market. The rising incidence of rheumatoid arthritis across the globe has contributed in bolstering the growth of the market in terms of value sales. On the basis of type , disposable autoinjectors segment holds the largest market share in the global autoinjectors market. However, the reusable autoinjectors is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the autoinjectors market during the forecast period.

, disposable autoinjectors segment holds the largest market share in the global autoinjectors market. However, the reusable autoinjectors is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the autoinjectors market during the forecast period. On the basis of route of administration , the subcutaneous segment accounted for the highest market share and anticipated to be fastest growing segment during the forecast period.

, the subcutaneous segment accounted for the highest market share and anticipated to be fastest growing segment during the forecast period. On the basis of end users , the home care settings segment holds the largest share in the autoinjectors market.

, the home care settings segment holds the largest share in the autoinjectors market. By region, North America holds the largest market share in the global autoinjectors market. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market for the autoinjectors.





Scope of the Report

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 USD 56.31 Billion Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 247.3 Billion CAGR 20.32% from 2022 to 2030 North America Revenue Share 41.6% in 2021 Asia Pacific Revenue Share 22.5% in 2021 Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 to 2030 Key Players AbbVie Inc., Mylan, Eli Lilly and Company, Ypsomed, Amgen, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Antares Pharma, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Johnson & Johnson, Teva Pharmaceutical, Merck KGaA

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising incidence of anaphylaxis

Owing to the rise of anaphylaxis instances in recent years, the autoinjector industry is likely to develop significantly in the future. Furthermore, increasing R&D efforts by the key market players in the market to create simple, cost-effective, and innovative technology-based autoinjectors for the treatment of chronic diseases such rheumatoid arthritis and multiple sclerosis are likely to fuel fueling the market growth throughout the forecast period.

Restraints

Modes of alternative medication delivery

As traditional injectables with vials and syringes are invasive and uncomfortable, patients and healthcare providers are increasingly focused on alternate routes such as oral, topical, and nasal. Oral administration is the preferred method since it is simple to administer, convenient, cost-effective, safe, and acceptable. Furthermore, the emergence of needle-free medication delivery technologies including jet injectors has slowed the market growth. For instance, Antares Pharma, for example, offers growth hormone jet injectors in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Japan.

Needle-free devices also have another benefit such as they don't induce needle fear, which is a major obstacle to the widespread use of injectable medicine therapies. The pain associated with daily injections and the necessity of long-term therapy are the primary causes of non-compliance among children and adults. According to a study published in the Journal of Advanced Nursing in 2019, the majority of children were afraid of needles, with prevalence estimates ranging from 20–50% in teenagers and 20–30 percent in young people. In addition, nearly 45% of rheumatoid arthritis patients reported needle phobia. Because patients with diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis, and growth hormone insufficiency, among other conditions, require weekly injection therapy with autoinjectors, needle phobia is a major stumbling block to market expansion.

Opportunities

Requirement to limit patient visits and physical contact

The present COVID-19 pandemic has led in the development of a new set of protocols aimed at reducing non-emergency patient visits to hospitals and clinics in order to avoid virus transmission while also ensuring that healthcare institutions are not overburdened. Patients with chronic illnesses and allergies are increasingly turning to home-use autoinjectors in this situation. This also prevents the virus from infecting vulnerable high-risk populations during hospital stays.

Autoinjectors are being developed to support greater viscosity and drug concentrations in order to reduce drug administration frequency and improve adherence to established drug regimes. In the current COVID-19 context, these elements are likely to create opportunity for the autoinjectors industry to flourish during the forecast period.

Challenges

Formulation of autoinjectors for multiple drug viscosities

Formulating single-design autoinjectors for multiple drugs and biologics with varying viscosities has become the most difficult task faced by OEMs today. Medicines with various viscosities require springs with diverse physical characteristics like length, composition, and thickness to develop a spring rate that offers enough power to push higher-viscosity medicines and biologics through the syringe to the needle. Today, most pharmaceutical companies lack the expertise needed to develop autoinjectors that can deliver various medicines and biologics with varying viscosities. Players, on the other hand, are attempting to overcome this obstacle. For instance, the Ypsomate 2-step autoinjector from Ypsomed has capabilities for varied fill volumes and viscosities.

Market Segmentation

By Therapy

Rheumatoid Arthritis

Multiple Sclerosis

Diabetes

Anaphylaxis

Other Therapies





By Type

Disposable

Reusable

By Route of Administration

Subcutaneous

Intramuscular

By Type of Molecule

Monoclonal Antibody

Peptide

Protein

Small Molecule

By End-User

Home Care Settings

Hospitals & Clinics

Ambulatory Care Settings





By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)





