Global Psoriatic Arthritis Treatment Market Report 2022 to 2027 - Increasing Adoption of Biological Therapies is Driving Growth

Dublin, Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Psoriatic Arthritis Treatment Market Forecast - Epidemiology & Pipeline Analysis 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global psoriatic arthritis treatment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.09% during 2022-2027.



Psoriatic arthritis (PsA) is a heterogeneous chronic inflammatory rheumatic disease characterized by pain, stiffness, swollen joints, joint erosion, and bone formation. Psoriatic arthritis occurs in up to 30% of patients with psoriasis, most commonly those aged between 30 and 60 years. It starts about 10 years after psoriasis develops for many people, but some develop PsA first or without ever developing or noticing psoriasis.

PsA can occur at any age and affects men and women equally. In recent years, women have contributed more to the global psoriatic arthritis treatment market as they are at greater risk of developing psoriatic arthritis. According to estimates, in the European Union, PsA affects more than 2 million people, and in the United States, about 0.5 million.



The exact cause of PsA is not yet known. Family history plays a strong role; about 40% of those with the disease have a family member with psoriasis or arthritis. Risk factors can include obesity, severe psoriasis, nail disease, and trauma or deep lesions at sites of trauma.



Key Highlights

The psoriatic arthritis treatment market portfolio contains a total of 25+ assets that are in various phases of development. Most industry-sponsored drugs in active clinical development for psoriatic arthritis are in the Phase III stage. The emerging therapeutics for psoriatic arthritis include Bimekizumab, Tildrakizumab, SHR-0302, Neihulizumab, and many others.

Launching these novel emerging drugs will shift the PsA treatment paradigm in the near future. With more than 25 molecules in various stages of development, it is expected that new vendors are likely to enter the industry with a novel mechanism of action and better safety and efficacy profiles compared to the existing patented commercial drugs for treating psoriatic arthritis.

Psoriatic Arthritis: Clinical Trials Scenario

The clinical trial portfolio contains 150+ trials in various development phases. Most industry-sponsored drugs in active clinical development for PsA are in the Phase III stage. The distribution of clinical trials across Phase I-IV indicates that the vast majority of trials for psoriatic arthritis have been in the late phase of development, with 58% of trials in Phase II/III & III and only 41% in Phase Phase I-II.



Market Drivers and Trends

Increasing Adoption of Biological Therapies

Biological therapies such as anti-tumor necrosis factor (TNF) and anti-interleukin antibodies are widely used in the psoriatic arthritis treatment market. With Stelara being biologic approved for PsA in 2013, there is a demand for therapies with novel MOAs that are less immunogenic than current offerings.

Many new classes of therapies are looking to enter the psoriatic arthritis treatment market over the next few years. The biologics such as interleukin inhibitors are making inroads into the psoriatic arthritis market owing to better clinical profile and convenient patient dosing.

Focus on Novel Drugs with Novel Mechanism

Over the past seven years, agents that block inflammatory pathways other than tumor necrosis factor (TNF) represent new options for treating psoriasis arthritis (PsA). The therapeutic agents targeting the IL-23/IL-17 axis have been proven to be very effective in psoriatic arthritis, some are already in the therapeutic armamentarium, and others are in development. IL-23/IL-17 axis cytokines are essential players in the pathogenesis of psoriasis and PsA.

Inhibition of IL-23 and IL-17 with monoclonal antibodies is a very effective therapy in the psoriatic arthritis treatment market. Over the next five years, Arizton expects to see a surge of innovation emerging from the research and development pipeline and a range of technology-enabled transformations that will expand the evidence-basis for interventions and bring measurable improvements to outcomes.

Competitive Landscape

The global psoriatic arthritis treatment market is dominated by many companies offering generic drugs and selective pharma/biotech companies offering patented/commercial drugs for treating PsA. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the interleukin antibody Stelara (Ustekinumab) for treating psoriatic arthritis in 2013.

Recently the FDA approved interleukins such as Skyrizi (risankizumab-rzaa) in 2022 and Cosentyx (secukinumab) in 2021 for treating PsA. Although generic products continue to capture significant psoriatic arthritis treatment market share, the arrival of biologics and other targeted therapies indicate a paradigm shift in this therapeutic space through the forecast period.



Companies such as AbbVie Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd, Biogen Inc, UCB SA, Amgen, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Pfizer, Eli Lilly and Company, and Novartis are the major players in the global psoriatic arthritis treatment market. These players are focused on adopting growth strategies to strengthen their product portfolio.

These companies have adopted strategies such as collaborations & acquisitions, expansion of geographical footprint, investments in research & development, and manufacture of novel drugs to compete in the global psoriatic arthritis treatment market.



The other prominent players operating in the psoriatic arthritis treatment market include Sun Pharmaceuticals, Bausch Health Companies Inc, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine Co. Ltd, Biocad Biopharmaceutical, Meiji Holdings Co Ltd, and Bio-Thera. These players are focused on R&D initiatives for developing technologically advanced and innovative psoriatic drugs and are also entering collaborations to maintain their position in the industry.



Key Vendors

AbbVie Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

UCB SA

Amgen

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Pfizer

Eli Lilly and Company

Novartis

Other Prominent Vendors

Samsung Bioepis

Boehringer Ingelheim

Mylan

Merck & Co., Inc

Coherus BioSciences, Inc

Key Emerging Vendors with Late Stage Pipeline Drugs

Sun Pharmaceuticals

Bausch Health Companies Inc

Jiangsu HengRui Medicine Co. Ltd

Biocad Biopharmaceutical

Meiji Holdings Co Ltd

Bio-Thera

Key Questions Answered:

1. How big is the global psoriatic arthritis treatment market?

2. What is the growth rate of the global psoriatic arthritis treatment market?

3. What factors drive the growth of the psoriatic arthritis treatment market?

4. Who are the leading vendors operating in the psoriatic arthritis treatment market?

5. Which region holds the largest share in the global psoriatic arthritis treatment market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Psoriatic Arthritis Overview



2. Psoriatic Arthritis Epidemiology & Overview

3. Psoriatic Arthritis Market Size & Overview

3.1. 8Mm: Historic & Projected Revenue of Psoriatic Arthritis

3.2. 8Mm: Historic & Projected Revenue of Psoriatic Arthritis Snapshot

3.3. 8Mm: Major Approved Drugs in Psoriatic Arthritis

3.4. 8Mm: Historic & Projected Revenue Segmentation by Gender Type, Disease Type, Severity, Age Group & Drug Class

3.5. Us: Historic & Projected Revenue of Psoriatic Arthritis

3.6. Us: Historic & Projected Revenue of Psoriatic Arthritis Snapshot

3.7. Us: Historic & Projected Revenue Segmentation by Gender Type, Disease Type, Severity, Age Group & Drug Class

3.8. China: Historic & Projected Revenue of Psoriatic Arthritis

3.9. China: Historic & Projected Revenue of Psoriatic Arthritis Snapshot

3.10. China: Historic & Projected Revenue Segmentation by Gender Type, Disease Type, Severity, Age Group & Drug Class

3.11. Japan: Historic & Projected Revenue of Psoriatic Arthritis

3.12. Japan: Historic & Projected Revenue of Psoriatic Arthritis Snapshot

3.13. Japan: Historic & Projected Revenue Segmentation by Gender Type, Disease Type, Severity, Age Group & Drug Class

3.14. Germany: Historic & Projected Revenue of Psoriatic Arthritis

3.15. Germany: Historic & Projected Revenue of Psoriatic Arthritis Snapshot

3.16. Germany: Historic & Projected Revenue Segmentation by Gender Type, Disease Type, Severity, Age Group & Drug Class

3.17. Uk: Historic & Projected Revenue of Psoriatic Arthritis

3.18. Uk: Historic & Projected Revenue of Psoriatic Arthritis Snapshot

3.19. Uk: Historic & Projected Revenue Segmentation by Gender Type, Disease Type, Severity, Age Group & Drug Class

3.20. France: Historic & Projected Revenue of Psoriatic Arthritis

3.21. France: Historic & Projected Revenue of Psoriatic Arthritis Snapshot

3.22. France: Historic & Projected Revenue Segmentation by Gender Type, Disease Type, Severity, Age Group & Drug Class

3.23. Italy: Historic & Projected Revenue of Psoriatic Arthritis

3.24. Italy: Historic & Projected Revenue of Psoriatic Arthritis Snapshot

3.25. Italy: Historic & Projected Revenue Segmentation by Gender Type, Disease Type, Severity, Age Group & Drug Class

3.26. Spain: Historic & Projected Revenue of Psoriatic Arthritis

3.27. Spain: Historic & Projected Revenue of Psoriatic Arthritis Snapshot

3.28. Spain: Historic & Projected Revenue Segmentation by Gender Type, Disease Type, Severity, Age Group & Drug Class



4. Psoriatic Arthritis Marketed Drugs Overview

4.1. Psoriatic Arthritis Marketed Drugs - An Overview

4.2. Psoriatic Arthritis Marketed Drugs - Summary



5. Psoriatic Arthritis Pipeline Drugs Overview

5.1. Psoriatic Arthritis Pipeline Drugs - An Overview

5.2. Psoriatic Arthritis Pipeline Drugs - Snapshot

5.3. Psoriatic Arthritis Pipeline Drugs Overview & Snapshot - by Disease Type

5.4. Psoriatic Arthritis Pipeline Drugs Overview & Snapshot - by Development Phase

5.5. Psoriatic Arthritis Pipeline Drugs Overview & Snapshot - by Route of Administration

5.6. Psoriatic Arthritis Pipeline Drugs Overview & Snapshot - by Mechanism of Action

5.7. Psoriatic Arthritis Pipeline Drugs Overview & Snapshot - by Molecule Type

5.8. Psoriatic Arthritis Pipeline Drugs Overview & Snapshot - by Geography Type



6. Psoriatic Arthritis Clinical Trials Overview

6.1. Psoriatic Arthritis Clinical Trials Overview Snapshot

6.2. Psoriatic Arthritis Clinical Trials Overview - by Recruitment Status

6.3. Psoriatic Arthritis Clinical Trials Overview - by Product Type

6.4. Psoriatic Arthritis Clinical Trials Overview - by Route of Administration

6.5. Psoriatic Arthritis Clinical Trials Overview - by Molecule Type

6.6. Psoriatic Arthritis Clinical Trials Overview - by Geography Type



7. Psoriatic Arthritis Market Dynamics

7.1. Psoriatic Arthritis Therapeutics Market Drivers

7.2. Psoriatic Arthritis Therapeutics Market Constraints

7.3. Psoriatic Arthritis Therapeutics Market Trends



8. Psoriatic Arthritis Competitive Landscape

8.1. Psoriatic Arthritis Competitive Landscape - Marketed Drugs

8.2. Key Company Profiles

8.3. Other Key Company Profiles

8.4. Competitive Scenario of Psoriatic Arthritis Therapeutics Market

8.5. Key Company Profile Snapshot

8.6. Other Key Company Profile Snapshot

8.7. Psoriatic Arthritis Competitive Landscape - Pipeline Drugs

8.8. Key Emerging Company Profiles

8.9. Other Key Emerging Company Profiles

8.10. Key Company Profile Snapshot



9. Psoriatic Arthritis Miscellaneous

9.1. Key Tentative Drug Approvals Timeline

9.2. Key Regulatory Designations

9.3. Key Milestones

9.4. Deals & Collaborations

9.5. Inactive/Discontinued/Dormant Products



10. Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hvviyg