New York, Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Algaecides Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06364850/?utm_source=GNW





Ltd.,and Airmax.



The global algaecides market is expected to grow from $2.88 billion in 2021 to $3.10 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The algaecides market is expected to grow to $4.15 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%.



The algaecides market consists of sales of algaecides by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to prevent macrophyte and photosynthesis harvesting that engages with bloom formation. Algaecides refer to an algicide, which is a biocide that eradicates the growth of algae.



The main types of algaecide are copper sulfate, chelated copper, quaternary ammonium compounds, peroxyacetic acid, hydrogen dioxide, and other types.Chelated copper is applied to algae blooms, and as more copper is released over time, the protective coating dissolves slowly in water.



The various forms include granular crystal, liquid, and pellet. These are applied in surface water treatment, aquaculture, sports, and recreational centers, agriculture, and other applications.



North America was the largest region in the algaecides market in 2021.Asia pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in algaecides market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



Increasing industrialization and the resultant pollution levels are expected to propel the growth of the algaecide market going forward.Industrialization refers to the process, by which an economy is converted from a primarily agricultural one to one based on the manufacturing of goods.



The industrialization has led to environmental degradation in terms of industrial pollution, algaecides are helpful in the prevention of these pollutants.For instance, according to India Brand Equity Foundation, an India-based government export promotion agency, India has the potential to become a global manufacturing hub and by 2030, it can add more than US$ 500 billion annually to the global economy.



Therefore, increasing industrialization and the resultant pollution levels are driving the algaecide market.



Product innovations are a key trend gaining popularity in the algaecides market.Major companies operating in the algaecides market are developing new products to strengthen their position in the algaecides market.



For instance, in March 2020, BioWorks, a US-based biotechnology company operating in the algaecides market, launched PERpose PlusTM, a broad-spectrum algaecide and fungicide for fungus and algae prevention, suppression, and control on equipment and hard surfaces, as well as post-harvest and storage applications. To combat phytotoxicity, this unique formulation contains a proprietary blend of stabilizers and buffers.



In February 2019, Excellere Partners, a US-based private equity investment firm acquired SePRO Corporation for an undisclosed amount.Through this acquisition, Excellere is expected to grow SePRO through a combination of investments in infrastructure, continued penetration of its existing products into existing and new markets; commercialization of new technologies; and add-on acquisitions of agricultural and water-focused specialty chemical businesses.



SePRO Corporation is a US-based provider of aquatic herbicides and algaecides.



The countries covered in the algaecides market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The algaecides market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides algaecides market statistics, including algaecides industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with an algaecides market share, detailed algaecides market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the algaecides industry. This algaecides market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06364850/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________