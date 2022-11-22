PayPoint plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding

PayPoint plc ("the Company")

As a result of transactions on 22nd November 2022 by the PayPoint plc Share Incentive Plan (a HM Revenue & Customs approved all employee share purchase plan), the executive directors and persons discharging management responsibility of the Company have the following interests as a result of their personal participation in the Plan:-

Partnership Shares Purchase Date: 22/11/2022

Share Price:



£5.400768 Matching Shares Award Date: 22/11/2022

Share Price:



£5.400768



Total number of Partnership, Matching and Dividend Shares held on 22/11/2022 Simon Coles 23 23 2,642 Katy Wilde 23 23 4,298 Alan Dale 23 23 2,730 Benjamin Ford 23 23 1,214 Nicholas Wiles 23 23 1,124 Mark Latham 23 23 664 Tanya Murphy 23 23 755 Christopher Paul 23 23 3,108 Jay Payne 23 23 1,915 Jo Toolan 23 23 4,211 Stephen O’Neill 23 23 211 Anna Holness 23 23 211

In accordance with the rules of the Plan the persons named above have been awarded the Matching Shares on the basis of one Matching Share for each Partnership Share.

The beneficial ownership of the Matching Shares will pass to the persons listed above in three years’ time subject to continued employment and the retention of the underlying Partnership Shares.

