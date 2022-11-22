PayPoint plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding

| Source: PayPoint plc PayPoint plc

WELWYN GARDEN CITY, UNITED KINGDOM

PayPoint plc ("the Company")

As a result of transactions on 22nd November 2022 by the PayPoint plc Share Incentive Plan (a HM Revenue & Customs approved all employee share purchase plan), the executive directors and persons discharging management responsibility of the Company have the following interests as a result of their personal participation in the Plan:-

 Partnership Shares Purchase Date: 22/11/2022
Share Price:

£5.400768		Matching Shares Award Date: 22/11/2022
Share Price:

£5.400768

Total number of Partnership, Matching and Dividend Shares held on 22/11/2022
Simon Coles23232,642
Katy Wilde23234,298
Alan Dale23232,730
Benjamin Ford23231,214
Nicholas Wiles23231,124
Mark Latham2323664
Tanya Murphy2323755
Christopher Paul23233,108
Jay Payne23231,915
Jo Toolan23234,211
Stephen O’Neill2323211
Anna Holness2323211

In accordance with the rules of the Plan the persons named above have been awarded the Matching Shares on the basis of one Matching Share for each Partnership Share.

The beneficial ownership of the Matching Shares will pass to the persons listed above in three years’ time subject to continued employment and the retention of the underlying Partnership Shares.

PayPoint Plc           
Brian McLelland, Company Secretary              
+44(0)7721211100
LEI: 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138

http://corporate.paypoint.com/