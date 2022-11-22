Field Trip Health & Wellness Ltd. Strengthens Leadership Team With Two Executive Appointments, Schedules Fiscal Second Quarter 2023 Conference Call

Appoints Stacey Hoisak as Senior Vice President, General Counsel, and Dr. Monique Moller as Vice President, Integrative Health



Schedules Fiscal Second Quarter 2023 Conference Call for Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at 8:30 AM ET

TORONTO, Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Field Trip Health & Wellness Ltd. (TSXV: FTHW) (the "Company" or “Field Trip”), a global leader in the delivery of psychedelic therapies, today announced that it has strengthened its leadership team with the hiring of two senior executives.

The Company has appointed Stacey Hoisak as Senior Vice President, General Counsel, and Dr. Monique Moller as Vice President, Integrative Health.

Ronan Levy, Chairman & CEO, commented, “We have deepened the expertise of the Field Trip leadership team with these talented individuals as we head into this pivotal phase of our growth plans. They bring unique perspectives and extensive track records of working in innovative fields, which will be invaluable as we scale Field Trip, by growing our digital communities and expanding access to legal psychedelic-assisted treatments. The addition of Stacey and Monique’s diverse skill sets will effectively round out our executive team and support the execution of our broadened, holistic approach to mental health and wellbeing, which integrates medicine, technology, and community to help people become free from depression and anxiety.”

Stacey Hoisak is an accomplished corporate/securities lawyer and business leader, with more than 20 years of experience and extensive background in corporate governance, commercial law, regulatory compliance, public and private M&A, FinTech, and capital markets. Most recently, Ms. Hoisak held the roles of Chief Executive Officer, Chief Legal Officer, Chief Privacy Officer and Director of Coinsquare Ltd. Previously, she held General Counsel and Corporate Secretary positions at Birch Hill Equity Partners and Alpha Exchange, and was Director of Regulatory Compliance for TMX Group and an associate in Stikeman Elliott LLP’s corporate/securities group. Ms. Hoisak studied at both the University of New Brunswick (B.Sc (Pre-Med) and LL.B) and Osgoode Hall Law School (Masters in Securities Law).

Dr. Monique Moller is an esteemed physician with expertise in mental health and addiction, and is passionate about education, research, and clinical initiatives within the psychedelic field. Dr. Moller previously served as staff physician at the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH) and the Substance Use Service at Women’s College Hospital, and many academic roles, including Deputy Program Director for the Enhanced Skills Program in Addiction Medicine, Medical Elective Coordinator for Addictions at CAMH, and the Addiction Lead for the Foundations Curriculum in Undergraduate Medical Education at the University of Toronto. Dr. Moller created the Addiction Consult Service at CAMH, developing a robust clinical teaching unit in the process. Dr. Moller holds faculty appointment at the University of Toronto as Assistant Professor in the Division of Mental Health and Addiction, Department of Family and Community Medicine as well as Pharmacology & Toxicology, and also supports True North Medical, the largest virtual Addiction Medicine program in the province of Ontario, Canada.

Field Trip would also like to thank Paula Amy Hewitt, who resigned as its Senior Vice President, General Counsel, Chief Privacy Officer and Corporate Secretary for her many contributions, hard work and dedication to the Company and its predecessors. Paula’s innovative advice, strong leadership and belief in the potential of psychedelics to improve the human condition were essential to Field Trip’s growth to date. The Company wishes Paula every success in her future endeavours.

In addition, the Company announced today that it plans to release financial results for its fiscal 2023 second quarter for the three-month period ended September 30, 2022, after market close on Monday, November 28, 2022.

The Company will conduct a conference call and webcast to discuss its results the following morning, Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. ET. To access the call, please dial 1-877-407-9716 (within the U.S.) or 1-201-493-6779 (outside the U.S.) and provide conference ID 13734182. A live webcast of the conference call can be accessed via the Events and Presentations section of the Field Trip Health & Wellness Investor Relations website here.

For those unable to attend the live call, a telephonic replay will be available until 11:59 p.m. ET on Tuesday, December 13, 2022. To access the replay dial 1-844-512-2921 (within the U.S.) or 1-412-317-6671 (outside the U.S.) and provide conference ID 13734182. The webcast will be archived and available in the Events and Presentations section of the Field Trip Health & Wellness Investor Relations website approximately one hour after the conclusion of the live call.

About Field Trip Health & Wellness Ltd.

With a large global community of psychedelic-interested people, proprietary psychedelic therapies generating transformative results for people in the treatment of mental health conditions and a brand and share of voice that is reaching millions of people, Field Trip is a center of gravity for the psychedelic renaissance.

