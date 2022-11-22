Dried Fruits Market Size Worth USD 15.5 Billion by 2030 at 5.70% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dried Fruits Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), " Dried Fruits Market Information by Type, Category, Application, and Region - Forecast till 2030", the market will reach USD 15.5 Billion by 2030, at a 5.7% CAGR.

Market Synopsis

Every age group's diet has included dried fruits, increasing demand worldwide. The demand for dried fruits is being driven by the use of these items in various cuisines, even in cafes and eateries. The increased health consciousness among customers allows them to eat nutrient-rich, protein- and vitamin-rich food. Dried fruits contain fiber, potassium, folate, and magnesium. Additionally, they contain antioxidant effects that lessen inflammation and oxidative stress in the pancreas while boosting insulin responsiveness. Vitamin C, which strengthens the immune system and enhances the appearance of the skin, is abundant in dehydrated fruits. The market is boosted by the rising use of dried fruits in common food items, including baked goods, chocolates, and confections.

Additionally, dried fruits have several health advantages and can aid in maintaining weight. With various nutrients and minerals, dried fruits offer many nutritional advantages. Young adults' need for dried fruits has greatly increased due to the recent trend toward diets high in protein. The attractiveness of healthy snacks among consumers has grown due to greater awareness about obesity and diseases linked to lifestyle choices. Snack bars, bakery goods, and breakfast cereals made with dry fruit are becoming more and more well-liked among consumers.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2030 USD 15.5 Billion CAGR 5.7% Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Historical Data 2020 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Type, Category, Application, And Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Rising consumer inclination towards clean label products. Consumer willingness to buy healthy products

Market Competitive Landscape:

The prominent contenders in the dried fruits market are:

Kiantama Oy (Finland)

National Raisin Company (U.S.)

Sun-Maid Growers of California (U.S.)

Bergin Fruit and Nut Company Inc. (U.S.)

Traina Foods (U.S.)

Red River Foods Incorporated (U.S.)

Dole Food Company Inc (U.S.)

Sunbeam Foods Pty Ltd (Australia)

Lion Raisins Inc (U.S.)

Paradise Fruits (Germany)

Market U.S.P. Covered:

Market Drivers:

To keep healthy and lower the risk of some lifestyle-related disorders, consumers' demands for functional meals have increased due to growing health concerns. To balance their dietary consumption, people still look for healthier options in the grocery aisles. In retail channels, foods filled with nutrient-dense components like fiber, micronutrients, protein, and healthy fats are becoming increasingly popular. Due to increased health consciousness and fitness, consumers are increasingly interested in buying clean-label and organic items. The demand for various dried fruits across the worldwide convenience food and snacking business is anticipated to rise due to the growing popularity of such nutritious meals to promote health.

Additionally, it is projected that the growing demand for nutritious ready-to-eat foods among youngsters and working people will boost the market for dried fruits and nuts worldwide. Consumers' increased knowledge of the drawbacks of artificial colors and tastes has encouraged them to adopt healthier eating practices. Clean or user-friendly labels cut through the distraction of excess information and provide useful details, giving customers a sense of control over their health. Because customers want food sans artificial additives or preservatives, clean-label products are in high demand.

Market Restraints:

The agro-climatic conditions may hinder the market for dried fruits. Additionally, because a portion of the vitamins in dried fruits are lost during the dehydration process, hypersensitivity to particular fruits may hinder market expansion. Increased sales figures of dried fruits for adding nutrients to meals are largely attributed to the industry's high fragmentation, lack of brand knowledge, and lack of consumer loyalty.

COVID 19 Analysis

The global lockout and shutdown in various regions of the globe have had an impact on the production of dried fruits. The international market trends have been impacted by other problems, such as understaffing production, manufacturers having production problems, and a shortage of transportation. Additionally, the worldwide sales of dried fruits have been impacted by the mandatory closures of supermarkets and hypermarkets. To accelerate the expansion of the global market and boost the size of the dried fruit market during the research period, the current market participants have chosen new strategies. The pandemic caused traders to take a huge hit. However, the widespread lockdowns and frenzy buying boosted demand for dried fruits and nuts worldwide. Customers are increasingly drawn to plant-based, organic, and healthy snacking options.

Market Segmentation

By application, the market includes bakery and confectionery, breakfast cereals, beverages, dairy, and frozen desserts, and sweet and savory snacks. By Type, the market includes apricots, raisins, figs, dates, and berries. By category, the market includes conventional and organic.

Regional Insights

The market for dried fruits in Europe is the second largest in the world. The European market would be driven by increased production facilities and strong sales and distribution networks of several businesses. Due to the increasing demand for ready-to-eat meals, the U.K. and Germany are expected to become the main countries in this area. Breakfast cereals such as muesli and granola, which use organic dehydrated fruits as main ingredients, snack bars and granola bars that contain multiple or lightly cooked dried fruits and nuts, and small-sized mixed dried nut and fruit packs are becoming more popular with consumers in North America and Europe. Clean-label dried fruit and nuts made with organic components are safer than traditional ones.

Dry fruit snacks that are ready to eat are growing in popularity since they are portable and meet daily nutritional requirements. Malaysia is exhibiting strong potential growth for the anticipated time in the South Asian market. Due to consumer adoption of food products with powerful health advantages to prevent heart disease and encourage weight loss, there is a significant demand for dehydrated fruits. It is anticipated that the rise in China, India, and South Korea will be accelerated by the number of raw materials and the continued growth of the food and beverage sector. Demand for citrus and orchard fruits, including freeze-dried lemons and oranges, is anticipated to be quite high during the projection period.

