Draganfly Selected by PromoDrone to Provide its Public Safety UAV Technology for Emergency Management

Los Angeles, CA., Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO) (CSE: DPRO) (FSE: 3U8) (“Draganfly” or the “Company”), an award-winning, industry-leading drone solutions and systems developer, is pleased to announce it has been selected to provide its Public Safety technology to the PromoDrone platform for Emergency Management.

Draganfly is providing its product development and manufacturing capabilities to develop the next generation of PromoDrone’s safety drone and digital enclosure package. Draganfly will also supply its versatile, multirotor UAV technology by integrating the enclosure on the Commander 3XL aerial system. Draganfly’s Commander 3XL is a versatile, modular UAV that can carry custom payloads of up to 26 pounds. The next generation PromoDrone digital enclosure will carry sensors capable of providing live-video feeds, communication, and data collection.

Draganfly has a long and proud history of supporting emergency operations globally. For more than two decades, the company has developed innovative drone solutions, software, and artificial intelligence (AI) systems that continue to improve public safety.

“We are really excited to be partnering with Draganfly to build out our fleet of public safety drones,” said Jamar Williams, PromoDrone Founder and CEO. “We are committed to innovation and opportunity. Our success relies on our ability to remain competitive, forward-thinking, and results-driven while curating a valuable ecosystem of brands, agencies, and platform operators.”

“Drone technology is offering a new frontier in risk management for large-scale events,” said Cameron Chell, President and CEO of Draganfly. “Draganfly has two decades of experience manufacturing drones for public safety in North America. We look forward to working with PromoDrone and sharing our innovative solutions to help reduce response times, increase situational awareness and improve overall public safety during large events or in emergency situations.”

