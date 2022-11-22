Savaria Opens Querétaro Mexico Factory

English French

LAVAL, Québec, Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Savaria Corporation (“Savaria”) (TSX: SIS) a global leader in the accessibility industry, recently hosted a grand opening celebration of its new 95,000-square-foot factory in Querétaro City, Mexico.



Strategically located to better serve the growing demand of the Savaria US-based dealer network, the new building was constructed over the past seven months in Querétaro City, a fast-growing economic center. The facility is modelled after Savaria Huizhou (China), Savaria’s highly successful operation providing subassembly services. The proximity to the US market will reduce lead times and freight costs, as well as adding overall capacity to meet revenue growth.

A grand opening celebration was held on November 12 welcoming employees and their families. Savaria is hiring additional staff with a goal of 100 employees by the end of 2023. Production of the Savaria Multilift, a popular vertical platform lift for home and commercial applications, is already underway.

“This marks another great achievement for Savaria, and I thank all the employees who participated in the preparation and opening of our new operation,” commented Sébastien Bourassa, Operations and Integration Vice President.

With the addition of the Mexico operation, Savaria has over one million square feet of distribution and production space over 17 facilities. Optimization of all facilities is continuous in order to improve global reach and increase efficiencies across the corporation.

Savaria Corporation (savaria.com) is a global leader in the accessibility industry. It provides accessibility solutions for the physically challenged to increase their comfort, their mobility and their independence. Its product line is one of the most comprehensive on the market. Savaria designs, manufactures, distributes and installs accessibility equipment, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair lifts and elevators for home and commercial use. It also manufactures and markets a comprehensive selection of pressure management products for the medical market, medical beds for the long-term care market, as well as an extensive line of medical equipment and solutions for the safe handling of patients, including ceiling lifts and slings. In addition, Savaria converts and adapts vehicles for personal and commercial uses. The Corporation operates a sales network of dealers worldwide and direct sales offices in North America, Europe (UK, The Netherlands, Switzerland, Italy, Germany, Poland and Czech Republic), Australia and China. Savaria employs approximately 2,250 people globally and its plants are located across Canada, the United States, Mexico, Europe and China.

