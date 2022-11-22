The Chinese Biopsy Industry is Expected to Reach $7.5 Billion by 2027

Dublin, Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China Biopsy Market, Volume, Size, Forecast 2023-2027, Industry Trends, Growth, Impact of Inflation, Opportunity Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides a detailed analysis of China Biopsy Industry. The China Biopsy Market is expected to reach US$ 7.54 Billion by 2027.

Since 2000, the number of cancer cases and deaths and the crude incidence and mortality of cancer have continuously climbed in China. Long-term trends in cancer burden and rates reflect patterns in cancer-risk behaviors and changes in medical practice, such as the adoption of cancer screening tests.

Furthermore, China is attempting to address its fast-rising cancer burden. However, rising population aging and the cumulative impact of risk factor exposure mean that cancer prevention faces many new obstacles.



Trends in China Biopsy Industry Prevailing Currently:



China is transitioning to developed-country cancer profiles, including high breast cancer rates, prostate cancer, lung cancer, liver cancer, thyroid cancer, colon and rectum cancer, kidney cancer, leukemia cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer. These developments fuel a push for mass cancer screening and early detection among the 45 to 74-year-old group. As a result, China Biopsy Market Size is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.25% during 2021-2027.



Although imaging procedures such as X-rays and CT scans can help detect areas of concern, they cannot distinguish between malignant and noncancerous cells. Consequently, a biopsy is the only reliable approach to identifying most cancers for cancer diagnosis.

To lower the cancer burden in China, biopsy screening technologies and procedures have been developed. However, the most viable option in the near future may be to provide coordinated screening for high-risk locations and opportunistic screening for non-high-risk areas.



Key Companies Insights:



Becton, Dickinson and Company, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Exact Sciences (Genomic Health), Biocept, Biocartis, Roche Diagnostics, Myriad Genetics Inc., Qiagen, NeoGenomics Laboratories, and Quest Diagnostics Inc. are among the important players profiled in our report. These market players in China contribute to market growth by diversifying their cancer diagnostics portfolios, resulting in increased demand for their biopsy test kits.





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2022 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $5.53 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $7.54 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.4% Regions Covered China

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research & Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenges



5. Market & Volume Analysis - China Biopsy Test

5.1 Market

5.2 Volume



6. Market & Volume Share Analysis - China Biopsy Test

6.1 Market Share

6.2 Volume Share



7. Application Analysis - China Biopsy Test Market

7.1 Breast Cancer

7.1.1 Market

7.1.2 Volume (Biopsy)

7.1.3 Diagnosed

7.2 Prostate Cancer

7.2.1 Market

7.2.2 Volume (Biopsy)

7.2.3 Diagnosed

7.3 Lung Cancer

7.3.1 Market

7.3.2 Volume (Biopsy)

7.3.3 Diagnosed

7.4 Liver Cancer

7.4.1 Market

7.4.2 Volume (Biopsy)

7.4.3 Diagnosed

7.5 Thyroid Cancer

7.5.1 Market

7.5.2 Volume (Biopsy)

7.5.3 Diagnosed

7.6 Kidney Cancer

7.6.1 Market

7.6.2 Volume (Biopsy)

7.6.3 Diagnosed

7.7 Colon & Rectum Cancer

7.7.1 Market

7.7.2 Volume (Biopsy)

7.7.3 Diagnosed

7.8 Pancreas Cancer

7.8.1 Market

7.8.2 Volume (Biopsy)

7.8.3 Diagnosed

7.9 Leukaemia

7.9.1 Market

7.9.2 Volume (Biopsy)

7.9.3 Diagnosed

7.10 Bladder

7.10.1 Market

7.10.2 Volume (Biopsy)

7.10.3 Diagnosed



8. Merger & Acquisition



9. Company Analysis

9.1 Becton, Dickinson and Company

9.1.1 Overview

9.1.2 Recent Developments

9.1.3 Financial Insight

9.2 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

9.2.1 Overview

9.2.2 Recent Developments

9.2.3 Financial Insight

9.3 Bio-Rad Laboratories

9.3.1 Overview

9.3.2 Recent Developments

9.3.3 Financial Insight

9.4 Exact Sciences (Genomic Health)

9.4.1 Overview

9.4.2 Recent Developments

9.4.3 Financial Insight

9.5 Biocept

9.5.1 Overview

9.5.2 Recent Developments

9.5.3 Financial Insight

9.6 Biocartis

9.6.1 Overview

9.6.2 Recent Developments

9.6.3 Financial Insight

9.7 Roche Diagnostics

9.7.1 Overview

9.7.2 Recent Developments

9.7.3 Financial Insight

9.8 Myriad Genetics Inc.

9.8.1 Overview

9.8.2 Recent Developments

9.8.3 Financial Insight

9.9 Qiagen

9.9.1 Overview

9.9.2 Recent Developments

9.9.3 Financial Insight

9.10 NeoGenomics Laboratories

9.10.1 Overview

9.10.2 Recent Developments

9.10.3 Financial Insight

9.11 Quest Diagnostics Inc.

9.11.1 Overview

9.11.2 Recent Developments

9.11.3 Financial Insight



