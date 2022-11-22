Worldwide Demand for Microwave Packaging is projected to Increase at a Robust CAGR of 7.8% & Reach a Market size of US$ 36 Billion by 2032

Rockville, Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, reveals that currently, the global microwave packaging market is valued at US$ 17 billion and is forecasted to reach a market size of US$ 36 billion by 2032.



The requirement for simple and portable packaging options, such as flexible packaging, is driving the demand for microwave packaging. Plastic microwave packaging is highly preferred due to its practical and affordable packaging qualities. Rising demand for frozen food packaging products from many food service outlets is driving market expansion.

Consumer preferences have changed toward food products that require less time to prepare than a traditional home-cooked dinner, which is one of the main drivers fueling market revenue growth. Increased urbanization and a fast-paced lifestyle are the reasons for this trend. Industry growth is being fueled by a rise in the consumption of ready-to-eat meals as well as changes in family dynamics and the participation of more women in the workforce.

Demand for bags and pouches is rising due to several causes, including changing lifestyles, rising disposable income, and the quick urbanization of developing countries. Plastic bags come in a variety of sizes and forms. The need for bags in the packaging of frozen food products is being further fueled by their capacity to withstand temperature changes.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The microwave packaging market is predicted to develop at a CAGR of 7.8% during the projection period.

Market in Canada is projected to progress at a CAGR of 7% over the forecast period (2022-2032).

Demand for shelf-stable meals is anticipated to rise at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2022 to 2032.

Market in Germany is set to evolve at a CAGR of 5% through 2032.

Winning Strategy

Leading market players are concentrating on improving the quality of their products to gain a larger share in the global market. To increase their overall profitability, key businesses aim to boost their production and supply of microwave packaging.

Mid-size to smaller businesses are expanding their market presence by gaining new agreements and by accessing new markets using innovative and stylish packaging designs. Leading packaging firms' ongoing investments in R&D initiatives have encouraged the emergence of a number of packaging technologies in recent years.

For instance,

Amcor successfully acquired Bemis, resulting in the establishment of a company with One GREAT Future: unparalleled knowledge and health, a wide reach and scale, industry-leading operations and creativity, and a strong commitment to sustainable development. By expanding its product offerings, the decision helped the corporation expand its commercial reach.



Some of the leading players include:

Sonoco

Sealed Air

Amcor

Berry Global Group

Coveris Flexibles

Bemis Company

Graphic Packaging International

Ampac Holdings

Key Segments of Microwave Packaging Industry Research

By Material: Plastic Paper Others

By Product: Trays Folding Cartons Cups & Bowls Bags & Pouches Others

By Application: Frozen Food Fresh Food Shelf-stable Meals Others

By Region: North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa







More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global microwave packaging market, presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of material (plastic, paper, others), product (trays, folding cartons, cups & bowls, bags & pouches, others), and application (frozen food, fresh food, shelf-stable meals, others), across five major regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

