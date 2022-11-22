FPGA in Telecom Market is Anticipated to Reach USD 1368.7 Million at a CAGR of 5.3% by 2030 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ FPGA in Telecom Market , By Technology, By Configuration, node size, Application - Forecast till 2030, the market is anticipated to acquire a valuation of approximately USD 1368.7 Million by the end of 2030. The reports further predict the market to flourish at a robust CAGR of over 5.3% during the assessment timeframe.

FPGA in Telecom Market Overview:

The global FPGA in telecom market demonstrates significant revenue growth. The rise in demand for FPGA technologies from the telecom sector would support market growth. FPGA technology is a key innovation in the telecommunication area. It is an integrated circuit that enables the update or changes circuit's functionalities. With its superior features, FPGA is quickly replacing traditional circuit systems. FPGA is extensively used in a large number of applications for its reconfigurable nature. With the telecom sector actively focusing on expanding network bandwidth, FPGA is poised to witness a steep rise in advanced integrated circuit systems.

Active FPGA in Telecom Market players are-

S2C Inc. (US)

Cypress Semiconductor and Achromic Semiconductor Corporation (US)

Atmel Corporations (US)

Intel Corporations (US)

Texas Instruments (US)

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/1365

FPGA devices are packed with networking, security, and virtualization and deliver line-rate throughput and ultra-low latency. The demand for wide access to cloud-based and quantum technologies is expected to boost the market size, accelerating further. The growth in cloud-based quantum computing uses and GPU (graphics processing unit) and FPGA-based hardware would contribute to the market growth.

ASIC prototyping and software-defined equipment are key application areas of FPGA, where it is used to replace costly ASIC chips during development and early production to resolve various issues. Moreover, the rising use of software-defined equipment to modify functionalities of test instruments is projected to increase the FPGA shares in the telecom sector in the years to come.

Report Scope:

Report Metric Details Revenue forecast in 2030 USD 1368.7 Million Growth Rate CAGR of 5.3% from 2021 to 2030 Base Year 2020 Study Period 2021-2030 Key Market Opportunities In the networking and telecom system, there is a huge need for a field-programmable gate array and its feature of proprietary functionality helps in rising the application of FPGA in the telecom sector Key Market Drivers The growing demand for power-efficiency and high-performance IC design acts

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (110 Pages) on FPGA in Telecom Market:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/fpga-in-telecom-sector-market-1365

Industry Trends

FPGAs find widespread applications in the telecom, financial, and HPC industries. FPGA is also an essential hardware component in a range of modern electronic devices, including wearables, laptops, smartphones, and others. This, as a result, increases the FPGA in telecom market revenues. At the same time, increased focus on improving network bandwidths boosts FPGA in telecom sector deployments.

Especially in mid-2021, the FPGA in telecom sector prospects remain bright. Despite significant growth prospects, the market still witnesses major setbacks, such as its vulnerability to security threats, which is a key factor restraining the market growth.

FPGA in Telecom Market Segments

The FPGA in telecom market report is segmented into technologies, configurations, node sizes, applications, and regions. The technology segment is sub-segmented into SRAM, Flash, and Antifuse. The configuration segment is sub-segmented into Low-End FPGA, Mid-range FPGA, and High-end FPGA. The node size segment is sub-segmented into less than 28 nm, 28-90 nm, and more than 90 nm. The application segment is sub-segmented into 4G, 3G, WiMax, and LTE. The region segment is sub-segmented into the Asia-Pacific, Americas, MEA, Europe, and rest-of-the-world.

Ask To Expert:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/ask_for_schedule_call/1365

FPGA in Telecom Market Regional Analysis

The Asia Pacific region dominates the global FPGA in telecom market. The tremendous boom in the telecom sectors across the region drives the market demand. Besides, rapid industrialization and urbanization increase the region's market share. Spurring rise in the production and widening adoption of smart connected devices substantiates the market size. China, Taiwan, and South Korea are major markets for FPGA in telecom sector.

North America holds the second-leading position on the global FPGA in telecom sector. The strong presence of notable market players like Intel Corporation and Texas Instruments and telecom companies in the region impacts the market growth positively. Additionally, increasing R&D investments in developing FPGA technologies and vast digitization across businesses in the region foster the market shares.

Increasing implementations of cutting-edge FPGA technologies in the automotive and, IT & telecommunication sectors escalate the market value. Moreover, the vast demand for consumer electronic devices, especially automotive, medical, and wearable devices, boosts market revenues in the region.

Europe is witnessing a spurring rise in the FPGA in telecom market value. Factors such as the high adoption of digitization & automation in the manufacturing sectors and the widespread 5G rollouts support the regional market growth.

Furthermore, the presence of many key players and large deployments of FPGAs to support telecom networks pushes the region's market share. The proliferation of telemedicine and huge spending in R&D contribute to the growth of the market. The UK, Germany, France, and Italy are major FPGA in telecom market in the region.

Check for Discount:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/check-discount/1365

Competitive Analysis

Fiercely competitive, the FPGA in telecom market appears fragmented, with several well-established players forming a competitive landscape. Players initiate strategic approaches such as mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, expansion, and product & technology launches to gain a larger competitive share. They make substantial investments to transform the consumer and business landscape in the future.

Industry players strive to deliver a next-generation modular data acquisition board optimized for high-throughput applications. The combination of on-board open FPGA and high-speed data streaming makes it ideal even for the most computationally demanding applications.

For instance, on Sept. 01, 2022, Napatech, a leading provider of FPGA-based Smart Network Interface Cards (SmartNICs), announced extending its sales and marketing collaboration initiatives with Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD).

Napatech's FPGA-based SmartNICs solutions will be available to AMD customers worldwide through direct engagements and global channel partners. Napatech's FPGA-based SmartNICs are used to accelerate mobile infrastructure, network appliances, cybersecurity, financial systems, monitoring solutions, and data centers.

In another instance, on Sept. 19, 2022, Achronix Semiconductor Corporation, a leading provider of high-performance FPGAs and eFPGA IP, announced the acquisition of key IP assets from Accolade Technology and its expertise in networking applications for FPGAs. The acquisition adds advanced SmartNIC FPGA capabilities to Achronix's portfolio, allowing its customers to accelerate time-to-market for networking applications.

Related Reports:

Field Programmable Gate Array Market : By Configuration, By Node Size, By Technology, By Application and By Region - Forecast till 2030

FPGA Security Market : By Configuration, Node Size, Technology, Application- Region - Forecast Till 2027

Telecom Cloud Market , by Services, by Applications, by Cloud Platform - Forecast 2030

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis regarding diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.