With 17.6% of CAGR, Surgical Robots Market Size worth $14.4 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the new market research report " Surgical Robots Market by Product & Service (Instruments & Accessories, Systems, Service), Application (Urological Surgery, Gynecological Surgery, Orthopedic Surgery), End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Center) - Analysis and Global Forecasts to 2026", The global surgical robots market is projected to reach USD 14.4 billion by 2026 from USD 6.4 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 17.6% during the forecast period.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Surgical Robots Market"

212 - Tables

35 - Figures

220 - Pages

Scope of the Report:

Report Coverage Details Market Size USD 14.4 billion by 2026 CAGR 17.6% Historical Data 2019-2026 Base Year 2020 Forecast Period 2021-2026 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Product and Service, By Application, By End User & By Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, ROW Key Companies Profiled/Vendors The major players include are Intuitive Surgical (US), Stryker Corporation (US), Medtronic (Ireland), Smith & Nephew (UK), Zimmer Biomet (US), Asensus Surgical (Transenterix) (US), Corindus Vascular Robotics (US), Renishaw (UK), Auris Health (US), Medrobotics Corporation (US), Think Surgical (US), Verb Surgical (US), OMNIlife Science (US), CMR Surgical (US), Preceyes BV (Netherlands), China National Scientific Instruments And Materials Corporation (CSIMC) (China), Microsure (Netherlands), Titan Medical (Canada), avateramedical Gmbh (Germany) and Medicaroid Corporation (Japan). Key Market Opportunities Emerging Markets Key Market Drivers Technological Advancement

Surgical robots enable surgeons to carry out complex surgical procedures with greater precision. They are primarily used in gynecological, urological, orthopedic, general, neurosurgeries, and other minimally invasive surgeries. Growth in this market is primarily driven by the advantages of robotic-assisted surgery, technological advancements in surgical robots, the increasing adoption of surgical robots, and the increase in funding for medical robot research. On the other hand, the high cost of robotic systems is a key factor limiting market growth in the coming years.

In this report, the Surgical robots market has been segmented based on products and services, application, end user, and region.

Based on product & service, the surgical robots market is segmented into robotic systems, instruments & accessories, and services. The instruments & accessories segment commanded the largest share of 53.8% of the market in 2020. This segment is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 18.2% during the forecast period. The large share and high growth rate of this segment are mainly driven by the recurrent purchase of instruments & accessories instead of robotic systems, which are a one-time investment.

Based on application, the surgical robots market is segmented into general surgery, urological surgery, gynecological surgery, orthopedic surgery, neurosurgery, and other applications. The general surgery segment commanded the largest share of 29.5% of the market in 2020. This segment is also projected to register the highest CAGR of 18.2% during the forecast period. Growth in this market segment can be attributed to the increased use of surgical robots in general procedures such as bariatric surgery, Heller myotomy, gastrectomy, hernia repair, cholecystectomy, transoral surgery, and pancreatectomy.

Based on end users, the market is segmented into hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers. Hospitals commanded the largest share of 85.5% of the market in 2020. The high demand for surgical robots in hospitals is primarily driven by the higher budgets of hospitals as compared to ASCs since robotic systems are high-cost equipment.

Geographical Growth Scenario:

The Surgical robots market has been segmented into four main regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America dominated the surgical robots market, with a share of 63.6% in 2019, while the Asia Pacific region is expected to register the highest CAGR of 18.5% during the forecast period. The large share of the North American market can be attributed to the availability of funding for R&D in surgical robots in this region and the increasing adoption of surgical robots for pediatric surgeries in Canada and general surgery procedures in the US.

Key Players:

Some of the prominent players operating in the Surgical robots market are Intuitive Surgical (US), Stryker Corporation (US), Medtronic (Ireland), Smith & Nephew (UK), Zimmer Biomet (US), Asensus Surgical (Transenterix) (US), Corindus Vascular Robotics (US), Renishaw (UK), Auris Health (US), Medrobotics Corporation (US), Think Surgical (US), Verb Surgical (US), OMNIlife Science (US), CMR Surgical (US), Preceyes BV (Netherlands), China National Scientific Instruments And Materials Corporation (CSIMC) (China), Microsure (Netherlands), Titan Medical (Canada), avateramedical Gmbh (Germany) and Medicaroid Corporation (Japan).

