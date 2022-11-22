Epazz Metaverse with OSRA Product Will Use Augmented Reality Slim Glasses for Real-world Overlay

CHICAGO, IL, Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Epazz Inc. (OTC Pink: EPAZ), a mission-critical provider of metaverse solutions, blockchain cryptocurrency mobile apps, and cloud-based business software solutions, announced today that its On-site Remote Assist (OSRA) product will use Augmented Reality Slim glasses technology for real-world overlay.



Last week, Epazz Metaverse, integrated with Tillerstack field service management software, showcased the On-Site Remote Assist product that sealed several new customers. The technology will fully integrate into individual company systems at the start of January 2023. The OSRA product will pave the way to incorporate real-world metaverse principles fusing digital and physical aspects.

Using OSRA product, applying augmented reality to locations, real estate, social interaction, and commerce will now be more convenient. To that end, Epazz Metaverse with OSRA product could augment the world in the field and remote technical services. This technology will enable remote or distant workers to point their Epazz Slims at things giving access and allowing the experts to access the items subject to such notice.

Epazz Founder, Director, and CEO Dr. Shaun Passley commented: "Epazz Slims integrated with the OSRA product will pioneer on customers to enable real-world overlay.”

About Epazz Inc.

Epazz Inc. is a mission-critical provider of metaverse solutions, blockchain cryptocurrency mobile apps, cloud-based software company that specializes in providing customized cloud applications to the corporate world, higher-education institutions, and the public sector. Epazz is developing Metaverse business solutions that enable people to collaborate in real time through virtual reality. Epazz is upgrading its business solutions to be fully integrated into the Metaverse. Epazz will be manufacturing low-cost smart glasses for Metaverse.

