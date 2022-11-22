LifeMD, Inc. Ranked Number 140 Fastest Growing Company on Deloitte’s 2022 North America Technology Fast 500™

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFMD), a leading direct-to-patient telehealth company, today announced it ranked #140 on Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies in North America.



LifeMD previously ranked #189 and #164 on Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500™ in 2019 and 2018, respectively. 2022 Technology Fast 500 awardees were selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2018 to 2021. Overall, the 2022 Technology Fast 500 companies achieved revenue growth ranging from 241% to 125,138% over the three-year time frame, with a median growth rate of 611%.

“As the past year has shown us, innovation in important areas such as life sciences is critical to addressing infectious disease and other global health issues,” said Paul Silverglate, vice chair, Deloitte LLP and U.S. technology sector leader. “In addition, technology must keep pace with ever-changing consumer and corporate demands for faster, safer and more efficient solutions to new societal challenges. Each year I am in awe of the immense talent the Technology Fast 500 rankings reveal, confirming the winners’ relentless pursuit of creativity and their ability to solve real-world problems that benefit us all.”

“This year’s Technology Fast 500 list is a true reflection of some of today’s most determined and inspiring pioneers who have prospered by anticipating what’s next, understanding what’s needed to succeed and driving creativity forward,” said Christie Simons, partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP and industry leader for technology, media and telecommunications within Deloitte’s audit & assurance practice. “Representing all facets of technology, the winners have shown they not only have the vision but can also expertly manage their companies through rapid growth. We congratulate each winner on their and impressive achievements.”

“It’s great to see LifeMD in Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500™ once again,” stated Justin Schreiber, CEO and Chairman of LifeMD. “Our improved ranking validates the strategic and operational goals we’ve executed on since entering telehealth. What’s even more exciting than the revenue growth published in this report is the growing number of people we help day in and day out access amazing virtual healthcare. Truly comprehensive virtual care offerings like LifeMD’s will play a major role over the coming years in improving access to quality care and driving better outcomes for patients.”

About Deloitte’s 2022 Technology Fast 500™

Now in its 28th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 is a leading technology innovation awards program in the United States and Canada, celebrating technological advancement, entrepreneurship, and resilience. Fast 500 companies—large and small, public and private—are leaders in hardware, software, telecom, semiconductors, and emerging areas such as energy technology.

Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies. Technology Fast 500 award winners for 2022 were selected based on percentage of fiscal year revenue growth during the period from 2018 to 2021.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or proprietary technology, which must be sold to customers in products or services that contribute to a majority of the company’s operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000 and current year operating revenues of at least US$5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America. This ranking is compiled from applications submitted directly to the Technology Fast 500 website and public company database research conducted by Deloitte LLP.

