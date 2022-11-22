InnerScope Hearing Technologies (OTC: INND) Announces its HearingAssist Brand of OTC Hearing Aids on RiteAid.com

Roseville, CA, Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InnerScope Hearing Technologies Inc. (OTC: INND) ("InnerScope"), an emerging and disruptive leader in the Over-the-Counter (OTC) Hearing space, announced today that its subsidiary HearingAssist Americas's #1 Affordable OTC Hearing Brand has launched a complete line of FDA-Registered Over-the-Counter ("OTC") Rechargeable Hearing Aids ("HearingAssist OTC Hearing Aids") and assorted hearing and hearing related supplies on RiteAid.com.

Rite Aid is now offering HearingAssist OTC Hearing Aids that adults can buy directly without visiting a hearing health professional and paying $5,000 or more. HearingAssist OTC Hearing Aids are quality hearing aids for a fraction of the price, ranging from $499.99 to $799.99 for a pair, complete with a pocket-size charging unit that holds up to 3 to 4 charges (each charge lasts up to 18 to 24 hours). Rite Aid offers Shop now. Pay later. Those that qualify can break up the payments into four interest-free installments, or HearingAssist OTC Hearing Aids are FSA or HSA eligible and can be purchased on RiteAid.com using an FSA or HSA card.

HearingAssist OTC Hearing Aids have several models that offer the user the latest hearing technology, including Bluetooth wireless app-controlled technology using a smartphone or tablet, full audio streaming for listening to music or podcasts, and hands-free phone calls, noise reduction and directional microphone technology for better speech understanding in noisy environments. The user can download HearingAssist STREAM on the App Store (apple.com) or HearingAssist STREAM - Apps on Google Play and make fine-tune adjustments instantly in any listening environment for a better hearing experience.

HearingAssist complete line of OTC Hearing Aids offered on RiteAid.com:

Please Click: Search results for: 'otc hearing aids" data-rfkid="rfkid_6' (riteaid.com) to access the page with all HearingAssist OTC Hearing Aids.

"We are proud to offer HearingAssist OTC Hearing Aids on RiteAid.com," stated Matthew Moore, President, and CEO of InnerScope Hearing Technologies . "HearingAssist's OTC Hearing Aids are the highest quality and most affordable OTC hearing aids on the market today. HearingAssist's OTC Hearing Aids, with its Bluetooth app-controlled wireless technology, convenient rechargeable design, and hearing technology enriched features, is priced several thousand dollars less compared to the same features and technology found in hearing aids sold by hearing professionals. Rite Aid customers can improve their hearing without a medical exam, prescription, and enormous bill. But more importantly, they can buy with confidence since HearingAssist OTC Hearing Aids are regulated as medical devices by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration."

About Rite Aid Corporation:

Rite Aid is a full-service pharmacy that improves health outcomes. Rite Aid is defining the modern pharmacy by meeting customer needs with a wide range of vehicles that offer convenience, including retail and delivery pharmacy, as well as services offered through our wholly owned subsidiaries, Elixir, Bartell Drugs, and Health Dialog. Elixir, Rite Aid's pharmacy benefits and services company, consists of accredited mail and specialty pharmacies, prescription discount programs, and an industry-leading adjudication platform to offer superior member experience and cost savings. Health Dialog provides healthcare coaching and disease management services via live online and phone health services. Regional chain Bartell Drugs has supported the health and wellness needs in the Seattle area for more than 130 years. Rite Aid employs more than 6,300 pharmacists and operates more than 2,300 retail pharmacy locations across 17 states. For more information, For more information, visit www.riteaid.com .

About InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK: INND):

InnerScope Hearing Technologies Inc. is a manufacturer and distributor of OTC Hearing Aids, Hearing Aid Accessories & Hearing Health-Related Products ("Hearing Products") dedicated to addressing the global demand for affordable hearing solutions. InnerScope's Hearing Products and its B2C and B2B business model break through the persistent barriers that prevent access to effective and affordable hearing solutions.

InnerScope's recent acquisition of iHear Medical Inc. , a Direct-to-Consumer ("DTC") cloud-based hearing solution provider, gives the Company access to over 40 patents and an R&D facility. In addition, InnerScope has acquired HearingAssist , an established leader since 2008 in the DTC hearing aid market, with a customer base of over 400,000. These acquisitions, combined with a partnership with Atlazo Inc. , a semiconductor innovator for next-generation AI smart devices, will allow InnerScope to better position itself in the OTC hearing aid market by selling advanced Hearing Products through Walmart and many other major retailers and pharmacy chains.

InnerScope's full line of Hearing Products is currently available through these multiple retail/wholesale distribution channels: Walmart Vision Centers, Walmart.com , Walmart Canada , RiteAid.com, BestBuy.com, Amazon.com, Fingerhut.com, Giant Eagle, Hy-Vee, Hartig Drug, Food City, Cardinal Health™ at-Home, and Topco Associates representing 1000's of stores. More in-store and online Hearing Products will soon launch with major retailers and pharmacy chains.

