MKS Instruments to Host Analyst Day on December 14, 2022

ANDOVER, Mass., Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ: MKSI), a global provider of technologies that enable advanced processes and improve productivity, announced today that it will host an Analyst Day in Boston on Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time.

MKS’ program will include an overview of the long-term strategy and vision for the company, key growth opportunities across end-markets, and an updated long-term financial outlook. Presenters during the event will include John T.C. Lee, President and Chief Executive Officer, Seth H. Bagshaw, Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, and other MKS senior leaders.

A live webcast will begin at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time and will be accessible from the company’s website at https://investor.mks.com/events-and-presentations, where participants will be able to register and receive log-in details. We encourage participants to register and log in at least 15 minutes before the start of the webcast to ensure a timely connection. An archived webcast of the presentations will be available approximately one hour following the completion of the event at https://investor.mks.com/events-and-presentations.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc. enables technologies that transform our world. We deliver foundational technology solutions to leading edge semiconductor manufacturing, advanced electronics and specialty industrial applications. We apply our broad science and engineering capabilities to create instruments, subsystems, systems, process control solutions and specialty chemicals technology that improve process performance, optimize productivity and enable unique innovations for many of the world’s leading technology and industrial companies. Our solutions are critical to addressing the challenges of miniaturization and complexity in advanced device manufacturing by enabling increased power, speed and feature enhancement for optimized connectivity. Our solutions are also critical to addressing ever-increasing performance requirements across a wide array of specialty industrial applications. Additional information can be found at www.mks.com.

