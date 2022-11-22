Atomo Coffee Appoints Former Patagonia Provisions and Impossible Execs to the Board of Directors

SEATTLE, Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atomo Coffee, Inc. announced today that Birgit Cameron and Jordan Schenck, both founders of innovative food and beverage companies, have been appointed to the Board of Directors. The company launched in 2019 as the world's first beanless coffee, eliminating the environmental costs associated with conventional coffee. The new additions to Atomo's board, as well as the promotion of growth leader, Ed Hoehn to COO, are announced in wake of the company's launch into retail.

"Atomo is changing the game by creating beanless coffee without the environmental harm," says Andy Kleitsch, CEO and Co-Founder, "I'm thrilled to add two new leaders to our board who have dedicated their careers to reimagining and building a more equitable and sustainable food industry."

Cameron was the Co-Founder and former Head of Patagonia Provisions, the innovative food arm to the sustainable retail giant. She has over 30 years of experience in the food and marketing industry, leading teams from founding through scale.

Birgit states, "My focus has always been on finding ways to change the world through business, and Atomo's mission resonates so well with my personal core values. Consumers should not have to compromise their values or the planet to have great coffee, and Atomo is on track to make that vision a reality."

Schenck is the Co-Founder and Chief Revenue Officer of Sunwink, an emerging beverage brand. With over 15 years of experience in both strategy and marketing, she was named one of Forbes' Most Innovative CMOs in 2021. Schenck is no stranger to leading the disruption of a longstanding food category, having spent time as a strategy consultant and Head of Consumer Marketing for Impossible Foods.

"Atomo is on a mission, much like Impossible, to change the way consumers think about their food, where it comes from, and the impact it has on the world," says Jordan Schenck. "It is a journey that I am thrilled to be on with Atomo and look forward to tackling the challenge with a great team."

Hoehn joined Atomo in April of 2022 as the Head of Growth, building and leading the marketing and sales teams that are responsible for launching Atomo's flagship products, 3 SKUs of ready-to-drink beanless cold brew. Prior to Atomo, Hoehn was President of Volt Systems, a technology company recently acquired by Walmart that specializes in omnichannel engagement. He has over 20 years of executive experience working with consumer-obsessed CPG brands.

"I am honored to be part of a team of pioneers helping to change the coffee industry," says Ed Hoehn "I look forward to winning the hearts and minds of consumers as we bring them a more sustainable way to enjoy great tasting coffee."

Atomo currently sells its beanless cold brew online through their web store as well as in select retailers. If you are interested in joining the team that is changing the future of coffee, please visit their website for more information.

###

About Atomo Coffee

Founded in 2019, Atomo is a Seattle-based, food-tech startup that has reverse-engineered the coffee bean—producing an outstanding beanless cold brew coffee that tastes great and does good. Atomo envisions a world where customers never have to compromise their values, taste, or the planet, for a great cup of coffee.

More Information:

Website: www.atomocoffee.com

Facebook: AtomoMolecularCoffee

Twitter + Instagram: @AtomoCoffee

Press Contact:

Cara Castro

509.778.3214

pr@atomocoffee.com

Contact Information:

Cara Castro

Director of Marketing

cara@atomocoffee.com

509-778-3214



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.