Opus One Gold Announces Assignment of Interest on Fecteau Property

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES



MONTREAL, Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OPUS ONE Gold Corp. (the “Company” or “OPUS ONE”) – (TSX Venture Exchange: OOR), announces that it has entered into an assignment and assumption agreement dated November 21, 2022 (the “Assignment Agreement”) among Clarity Gold Corp (“Clarity”) and the two original optionors (the “Optionors”) pursuant to which the Company has obtained the option to acquire a 100% interest (the “Option”) in the property known as the Fecteau Property located in the Province of Quebec (the “Property”). Pursuant to the Assignment Agreement, Opus One has assigned all of its rights and obligations with respect to a property option agreement dated June 20, 2016, as amended September 29, 2020 (the “Original Option Agreement”) to Clarity to acquire a 100% interest in the Property.

Highlights of the Fecteau Property

30km east of Osisko Mining’s Windfall Lake Project and Bonterra Resources’ Gladiator Project (Figure 1).

9 mineral showings including: Lac Fecteau Est: 2.42g/t Au over 2.65m, 1.82 g/t Au over 4.9m in drill core Buteux-Marceau: up to 4.11 g/t Au in grab samples Lac Pistolet: up to 1.08 g/t Au and 1.91% Cu in grab samples Desgagné: up to 1.00 g/t Au in a trench over massive sulphide Lac Fecteau Nord: 1.71 g/t Au over 1.5m in drill core Lac Fecteau Porphyry: up to 7.09 g/t Au in grab samples

5 new exploration targets generated from till sampling, some of which have been followed up with an IP survey.



“With Osisko and Bonterra’s continued successes on this trend and the overarching tenure of gold in the Abitibi as a whole, we are excited to continue our exploration in the belt and this project shows the mineralization, alteration and structural complexity that we look for,” stated James Rogers, CEO. “We are excited to get to work advancing the targets Opus has diligently worked to define.”

The Fecteau Property

The property consists of one claim block containing 107 claims for a total of 5,979.02 hectares in the Urban-Barry Windfall mining district.

The property is known to host two types of mineralization: VMS (Cu-Zn-Au) and mesothermal gold. Both styles of mineralization will be targeted during the Company’s program.

VMS targets are represented in the field by numerous gossans of semi-massive to massive sulphides located along and near an east-west trending rhyolite-dacite contact observed over 10 km of strike. Past drilling near surface intersected anomalous copper-zinc intervals associated with anomalous gold.

Mesothermal gold bearing quartz veins are observed at both ends of the property (western and eastern portions) where the volcanic sequence is folded. East-west striking metric wide shear veins developed parallel to the axial plan of the folds. This drilling program will target potential down dip or down plunge extensions of the known mineralization.

About the Assignment Agreement

As consideration for the Option, the Clarity has agreed to pay Opus One a cash payment of $60,000, payable within 15 days of the date of the Assignment Agreement.

Pursuant to the Assignment Agreement, the Clarity will assume all obligations of Opus One under the Original Option Agreement to acquire the Property including, but not limited to, making certain payments of cash and issuances of common shares in the capital of Clarity (each, a “Clarity Share”) to the Optionors and incurring certain exploration expenditures on the Property as follows:

Date Payments ($CAD) Share Issuances Exploration Expenditures On or before December 31, 2022 - - $180,880 On or before January 31, 2023 $37,500 $37,500 worth of Clarity Shares - On or before December 31, 2023 $12,500 $12,500 worth of Clarity Shares $200,000

The Clarity Shares will be issued at a price per Clarity Share equal to the closing price of such Clarity Shares the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE”) on the trading day immediately before the date of issuance, subject to applicable securities laws and the policies of the CSE.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For more information, please contact:

Louis Morin, CEO & Director

T (514) 591-3988

Info@OpusOneGold.com

Michael W. Kinley, CPA, CA

President, CFO & Director

T (902) 826-1579

F (902) 826-2550

C (902) 402-0388

mkinley@winassoc.biz

Visit Opus One’s website: www.OpusOneGold.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/de3a241a-ba1a-4a7c-ac66-f9e5a1853a07