New York, Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Customer Journey Mapping Software Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06364836/?utm_source=GNW

, Zoho Corporation, G2 Deals, MOEngage, FlowMapp, Autopilot, Vizury Engage 360, CXDeployer, TheyDo, Altcraft LLC, and CFN Insights.



The global customer journey mapping software market is expected to grow from $9.20 billion in 2021 to $10.83 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.7%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The customer journey mapping software market is expected to grow to $20.71 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.6%.



The customer journey mapping software market consists of sales of customer journey mapping software by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used for customer experience and direct the customer’s connection or transaction with service or product.The customer journey mapping software refers the stages of customers when interacting with a company.



From buying products online to accessing customer service on the phone to airing grievances on social media is done with the customer journey mapping software.



The main components of customer journey mapping software are software, services, and consulting services.Software refers to a set of instructions, data, or programs used to operate computers and execute specific tasks.



The various organization size includes small and medium enterprises and large enterprises.The deployments are cloud-based and on-premise.



The various end-users involved customer journey mapping software for BFSI, customer journey mapping software for retail and consumer goods, customer journey mapping software for media and entertainment, customer journey mapping software for healthcare and pharmaceutical, customer journey mapping software for automotive, customer journey mapping software for IT and telecommunication, customer journey mapping software for travel and hospitality, customer journey mapping software for education, and customer journey mapping software for other end users.



North America was the largest region in the customer journey mapping software market in 2021. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



Increasing focus on improving data quality and security of customer data is expected to propel the growth of the customer journey mapping software market going forward.Data quality measures the condition of data, relying on factors such as how useful it is to the specific purpose, completeness, accuracy, timeliness, consistency, validity, and uniqueness.



Customer journey mapping would tell the story of the customer’s experience from start to finish from initial contact, by the process of engagement, and into a long-term relationship, by giving critical information about key interactions along the way.For instance, in December 2019, Zebra Technologies, a US-based mobile computing company increased its focus on security solutions, as security inevitably becomes a significant priority for businesses as technology adoption keeps growing, to make sure that their system integrity and privacy are not jeopardized, up to 70% of the APAC firms studied (including India) continuously check the security and quality of their IoT and cloud technology.



Further, in 2020, according to Oreilly, a US-based publishing company data, Almost half (48%) of respondents say they use data analysis, machine learning, or AI tools to address data quality issues. Therefore, the increasing focus on improving data quality and security of customer data is driving the customer journey mapping software market.



Innovative customer data platforms are a key trend gaining popularity in the customer journey mapping market.Major market players operating in customer journey mapping software focus on developing innovative customer data platforms such as behavior-tracking software that significantly assist in providing a more personalized customer experience.



For instance, in May 2022, Amplitude, Inc., a US-based company operating in customer journey mapping software launched Amplitude CDP. This platform consists of unique features such as the first insights-driven customer data platform in the market, eliminating the requirement to integrate with outside analytics providers by collecting and analyzing data on its platform for product analytics.



In November 2020, SAP, a Germany-based company engaged in developing enterprise software to manage business operations and customer relations acquired Emarsys for an undisclosed amount.With this acquisition, SAP will be able to interact with customers and deliver hyper-personalized, multichannel engagements in real-time.



Emarsys is an Austria-based top provider of multichannel consumer engagement platforms operating in the customer journey mapping software market.



The countries covered in the Customer Journey Mapping Software market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The customer journey mapping software market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides customer journey mapping software market statistics, including customer journey mapping software industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a customer journey mapping software market share, detailed customer journey mapping software market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the customer journey mapping software industry. This customer journey mapping software market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06364836/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________