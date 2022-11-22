New York, Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "C4ISR Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06364834/?utm_source=GNW

The global C4ISR market is expected to grow from $69.48 billion in 2021 to $73.35 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.58%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The C4ISR market is expected to reach $89.11 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 4.99%.



The C4ISR market consists of the sale of C4ISR or related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used by the armed forces for planning military operations and communication to collect critical reconnaissance and surveillance data for decision making.C4ISR refers to command and control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance that are advanced facilities, equipment, and systems.



These systems used next-generation networks and rely on sophisticated satellites for secure and resilient communication, these systems play a key role in the operation and defence purposes of the armed forces.



The main platform of C4ISR markets is land, airborne, naval, and space.Land refers to the installation of Command, Control, Communications, Computers (C4) Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance on land that is used for defence purposes to provide an advantage through situational awareness.



The solution includes hardware, application software, and services.Intelligence, communication, command, computer, and electronics are the applications.



The end-users are defence and space, and commercial.



North Amarica was the largest region in the C4ISR market in 2021.Asia pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in C4ISR market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



Increasing global territorial tensions around the world have contributed to the growth of the C4ISR market going forward.Territorial conflicts are border tensions that arise from competing for national interests or from an increase in the insurgency in some parts of the world.



C4ISR is used by the military for operations and communication to gather crucial reconnaissance and surveillance data, territorial conflicts increase the demand for C4ISR.According to BBC News, a UK-based media company, in 2020, There is an increase in civilian protests that caused 860 people have been killed, and around 5,000 have been detained.



Furthermore, there are 27 territorial conflicts across the world, and 80% of these are concentrated across Asia and Africa. Therefore, the increasing territorial tensions worldwide drive the growth of the C4ISR market.



Product Innovation is a key trend gaining popularity in the C4ISR market.Major companies operating in the market are focusing on product innovation to strengthen their position in the market.



For Instance, in November 2021, Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), an Israel-based defence company, launched a new electronic warfare system called Scorpius.This defence system works on active electronically scanned array (AESA) technology and enables armed forces to combat full-scale threats such as missiles, and drone ships, effectively disrupting radar, data communications, and electronic sensors.



The product offers electronic warfare capabilities to various domains.



In April 2020, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, US-based aerospace and defence company, merged with United Technologies Corporation for an undisclosed amount.With this deal, Raytheon Technologies Corporation and United Technologies Corporation would merge into a single entity.



This entity brings synergies together to serve its customers better in the sector of aerospace and defence. United Technologies Corporation is a US-based conglomerate involved in the research and manufacturing of aerospace products, industrial products, and aircraft engines.



The countries covered in the C4ISR market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The C4ISR market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides C4ISR market statistics, including C4ISR industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a C4ISR market share, detailed C4ISR market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the C4ISR industry. This C4ISR market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenarios of the industry.

