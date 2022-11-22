Global Stainless-Steel Market to Generate Revenue of $207.94 billion by 2028 | Economic Slowdown and Looming Recession could Limit Market Growth

Westford, USA, Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SkyQuest has released its latest report on stainless steel market , which outlines the continued growth of this key market sector. In 2021, global stainless-steel output was estimated at 56.3 million metric tons (MT), up 10.6% from the previous year. Annual growth rates are expected to average around 5% until the forecast period. The main drivers of stainless-steel production are continuing demand in key markets such as construction and engineering, automotive, food processing and packaging, and oil & gas extraction. Major players in this market include Tenaris, SSAB AB, Schaeffler Group and Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., among others.

In terms of types, the report found that 304L stainless steel will constitute the largest share of the market, followed by 316L and 420L. However, other types such as 209E, 409L, 551ST and 7005 are also growing rapidly due to their excellent corrosion resistance properties.

In addition, the global stainless steel market is expected to witness an increase in prices of stainless steel products owing to factors such as increasing demand from the automotive and industrial segments. Stainless steel is gaining popularity in many applications due to its high strength-to-weight ratio, resistance to corrosion, and good heat resistance. As a result, the market is seeing a rise in demand from both commercial and industrial applications.

However, SkyQuest believes that there are challenges that the stainless steel market will face over the next few years. One such challenge is that the market is forecasted to see some consolidation among players as companies focus on expanding their product portfolios and entering new markets. Additionally, environmental regulations are expected to continue to impact the industry in a negative way over the next few years.

The report on global stainless steel market discusses current trends and developments affecting the stainless-steel market. Key topics covered include growing environmental awareness and initiatives aimed at reducing resource consumption; increase in small-scale production capabilities; increasing demand for both semi-finished and finished products; developments in machinery and equipment; as well as government support programs aimed at boosting innovation in the industry.

Fluctuating Raw Materials Prices in the Global Stainless Steel Market to Affect Manufacturers Profit Margin

The steel industry is one that is constantly in a state of flux due to the volatile price of raw materials. This can be seen in the stainless-steel market, where prices for ferritic stainless steels have been on a roller-coaster ride since 2010. This has had a knock-on effect on other metal prices, and as a result, the stainless-steel industry has seen its share of hardship. the market had already witnessed a significant upsurge of around 57% in the prices in the year 2020 due to stringent covid lockdown and limited supply. However, in the last 11 months, the global stainless-steel market has seen around 30% downfall in the overall prices around the globe.

Raw material prices are largely responsible for the fluctuation in metal prices, with supply and demand both having an impact in the stainless steel market. Supply is affected by factors outside of the control of manufacturers such as energy costs and production volumes. Demand is also affected by global economic conditions and consumer sentiment. In recent years, there has been an increase in demand for stainless steel products due to rising popularity of growth in construction activities, high-end home appliances, and vessels.

However, this increased demand in the stainless steel market has put pressure on resource availability and caused raw material prices to rise. This has had a negative impact on companies that produce stainless steel products, as it leads to decreased profits margins and decreased market share. There are several factors that will affect metal prices in the future including global economic conditions, global trade agreements, and changes in energy costs. It is important for companies that produce metals or rely on metal prices for their operating income to keep an eye on these factors in order to make smart business decisions.

Top Challenges in Global Stainless Steel Market

Overcapacity in the stainless-steel industry: It is estimated that there are nearly 800,000 metric tons of excess capacity in the global stainless steel market. The primary reason for this overcapacity is due to demand from China, which has been a major customer for stainless steel products. As a result, many other countries have been unable to take up the slack and have had to shutter their plants. This has led to sharp reductions in prices, which has negatively impacted the competitiveness of stainless steel producers.

Lack of demand: While there continues to be strong global demand for stainless steel products, it is not evenly distributed across all regions. In fact, Europe and North America continue to account for a large portion of stainless steel consumption, while Asia and Latin America are growing at a much slower rate. This disparity in demand can lead to overproduction, as companies try to meet excessive demand with increased production rates.

Environmental concerns: Another challenge faced by the stainless steel market is its impact on the environment. For one, high levels of pollution are created during the production process. Additionally, stainless steel products are known for their corrosion resistance, but this also comes with environmental costs such as water waste and damage to ecosystems.

Price fluctuations: Another problem faced by the stainless-steel industry is price fluctuations. Factors such as currency exchange rates and supply & demand can play a role in causing prices to oscillate unexpectedly and severely affect manufacturers and consumers alike.

Economic Slowdown and Looming Recession Could Threaten Stainless Steel Market Growth

The economic slowdown and looming recession has slowly started showing sign of limited demand for stainless steel. There are several reasons for this. First, people are choosing to renovate instead of purchasing new homes or businesses. This leads to an increased demand for metal roofing, window frames and other construction materials, but not so much for stainless steel since it is more expensive than other alternatives.

Second, people have started changing their priority of buying less new cars due to the high prices of fuel and the uncertainty of the future. The result is that there is less demand for automotive parts like stainless steel bumpers and grilles in the global stainless steel market.

Finally, many people are looking to save money by switching older models of appliances and electronics. These items are not as energy-efficient as newer versions, meaning that they require more electricity to operate which can impact overall demand for electricity.

In spite of these challenges, companies like Ingersoll Rand are still optimistic about the future demand for their products. They see opportunities in continued growth in Asia and other developing stainless steel market where people are continuing to invest in infrastructure and new businesses. Meanwhile, companies that manufacture stainless steel products like SABIC Innovative continue to develop innovative ways to make their products more energy-efficient without sacrificing quality or durability.

Major Players in Global Stainless Steel Market

Alliance Acerinox S.A (Spain)

Aperam Stainless (Luxembourg)

ArcelorMittal (Luxembourg)

Baosteel Group (China)

Jindal Stainless (India)

Nippon Steel Corporation (Finland)

Outokumpu (Finland)

POSCO (South Korea)

ThyssenKrupp Stainless GmbH (Germany)

Yieh United Steel Corp (Taiwan)

