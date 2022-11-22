New York, Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Lyophilisation in Pharmaceutical Market Report 2023-2033" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06364061/?utm_source=GNW





Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases and Growing Number of Product Approvals Driving Market Growth



Lifestyle changes such as consumption of fast food, alcohol and tobacco smoking will increase the prevalence of chronic diseases. With the increasing number of people suffering from chronic conditions, there will be more demand for advanced drugs and treatment options, hence driving lyophilization in pharmaceuticals market growth in the future.





A majority of market players in the industry has a strong pipeline of drugs ready to hit the market. This resulted in increased number of product approvals over recent years. Several clinical studies are being undertaken by various organizations to secure product approval for extended application of lyophilization in pharmaceuticals to treat cancer and other diseases. With such continuous product approvals and increasing healthcare expenditure, the industry will experience robust growth in the future.





Increasing Demand for Stable Drug Formulations with Longer Shelf Life to Boost Industry Growth



Growing focus on development of freeze dried formulations is encouraging pharmaceutical companies to produce more stable products through lyophilization. Longer shelf-life and stability are of critical importance in the area of pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, bio-medical and bio-processing. Drug products are more stable in a dry state and enhances longer shelf-life, often as long as two to five years, making much easier to transport the product. The demand for lyophilization in pharmaceuticals is expected to grow significantly and will provide lucrative growth opportunity for the companies operating in this sector.





Substantial Number of Product Recalls Likely to Hamper Market Growth



Rising number of product recalls in the recent times may impede the growth in lyophilization in pharmaceuticals market. The U.S.FDA recently issued product recall notice to three lots of drugs from Sun Pharmaceutical Industries due to presence of glass particles in these drug lots. Furthermore, a significant increase in the number of recalls by market players due to adverse effects, the presence of foreign substances, among others may hamper the market growth.





Segments Covered in the Report





Drug Type



• Anti-infective



• Anti-neoplastic



• Anticoagulant



• Hormones



• Antiarrhythmic



• Others





Type of Delivery



• Prefilled Diluent Syringes



• Multi-step Devices





Indication



• Autoimmune Diseases



• Respiratory Diseases



• Gastrointestinal Disorders



• Oncology



• Cardiovascular Diseases



• Infectious Diseases



• Metabolic Disorders



• Others





Packaging



• Vials



• Cartridges



• Prefilled Devices





In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for five regional and 16 leading national markets:





North America



• U.S.



• Canada





Europe



• Germany



• UK



• France



• Italy



• Spain



• Russia



• Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific



• China



• Japan



• India



• Australia



• South Korea



• Rest of Asia Pacific





Latin America



• Brazil



• Mexico



• Rest of Latin America





MEA



• GCC



• South Africa



• Rest of MEA





The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the Lyophilization in Pharmaceuticals Market, 2023 to 2033, with a focus on this segment of these companies’ operations.





Leading companies and the potential for market growth



• Aurobindo Pharma



• Bristol-Myers Squibb Company



• Cipla Inc.



• Fresenius Kabi AG



• Gilead Sciences, Inc.



• Johnson and Johnson Services, Inc.



• Merck and Co., Inc.



• Novo Nordisk A/S



• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd



• Sanofi



• Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited



• Vetter Pharma



• Zydus Group





