IMUNON to Participate in the A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners Virtual Biotech Conference on November 30, 2022 – December 1, 2022

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J., Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IMUNON, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMNN), a clinical-stage drug development company, today announced that Dr. Corinne Le Goff, President and Chief Executive Officer and Mr. Jeffrey Church, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer will participate in A.G.P.’s Biotech Conference taking place virtually on November 30, 2022 through December 1, 2022.



The event will consist of one-on-one virtual investor meetings. If you are an institutional or retail investor and would like to request a one-on-one meeting with IMUNON management, please contact your A.G.P. representative. A copy of IMUNON’s corporate presentation is available here.

About IMUNON, Inc.

IMUNON is a fully integrated, clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on advancing a portfolio of innovative treatments that harness the body’s natural mechanisms to generate safe, effective and durable responses across a broad array of human diseases, constituting a differentiating approach from conventional therapies.

IMUNON has two platform technologies: the TheraPlas modality for the development of immunotherapies and other anti-cancer nucleic acid-based therapies, and the PLACCINE modality for the development of nucleic acid vaccines for infectious diseases and cancer. The company’s lead clinical program, GEN-1, is a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of advanced ovarian cancer currently in Phase II development. GEN-1 works by instructing the body to produce safe and durable levels of powerful cancer-fighting molecules, such as interleukin-12 and interferon gamma, at the tumor site. Additionally, the company is conducting preclinical proof-of-concept studies to validate its PLACCINE modality by using a vaccine design comprising a single plasmid DNA molecule containing a sequence encoding more than one of the SARS-CoV-2 spike antigen variants. IMUNON’s platform technologies are based on the delivery of nucleic acids with novel synthetic delivery systems that are independent of viral vectors or devices. IMUNON will continue to leverage these modalities and to advance the technological frontier of plasmid DNA to better serve patients with difficult-to-treat conditions. For more information, visit www.IMUNON.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

IMUNON wishes to inform readers that forward-looking statements in this news release are made pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Readers are cautioned that such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, unforeseen changes in the course of research and development activities and in clinical trials; the uncertainties of and difficulties in analyzing interim clinical data; the significant expense, time and risk of failure of conducting clinical trials; the need for IMUNON to evaluate its future development plans; possible acquisitions or licenses of other technologies, assets or businesses; possible actions by customers, suppliers, competitors or regulatory authorities; and other risks detailed from time to time in IMUNON’s periodic reports and prospectuses filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. IMUNON assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue because of subsequent events, new information or otherwise.

Contacts:

IMUNON, Inc.

Jeffrey W. Church

Executive Vice President, CFO and Corporate Secretary

609-482-2455

jchurch@IMUNON.com

LHA Investor Relations

Kim Sutton Golodetz

212-838-3777

kgolodetz@lhai.com

